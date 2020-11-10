World coronavirus count reaches over 50 million

- Advertisement -

Last Saturday (November 7) the United States reported the highest number of positive infections from all across the country, reaching 131,186 new cases in a single day.

A report from Reuters also shared that the US has reported nearly one million cases within the past 10 days. They have also had more than 100,000 new infections daily at least five times within that week alone.

The rising numbers in the country, along with those from France and India, two of the worst-hit countries from Europe and Asia, have brought the global count of coronavirus infections to around 50,020,000 from 72 countries, according to a Reuters tally. And that number continues to rise.

The world has been experiencing what many are referring to as a second wave of the virus over the past 30 days. October is considered the worst month for growing infections since the pandemic began. The report also goes on to share that it only took around 32 days for the number of infections globally to increase from 30 million to 40 million, and just another 21 days to add another 10 million to the count.

The report also shows that of the 1,253,000 people that have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic, 237,762 are Americans. The growing number only proves that the country has not yet reached its peak, nor does it look like they are close to slowing the virus down either.

The latest rise in new infections with the US coincides with the US Presidential election which took place last November 3. According to a research paper by Stanford University economists, there were an estimated 30,000 new cases reported after a number of participants were not wearing masks nor practising social distancing during a number of Trump rallies.

Meanwhile, India has seen a bit of a drop in their number of daily cases, reporting 46,000 new infections on average over the past week, bringing their number to 8,553,657 infections currently. France, on the other hand, has been averaging 53,344 new infections daily, with their total number of positive infections at 1,787,324.

Hoping to lessen the stress on the healthcare systems across Europe, some countries are implementing new lockdowns including Britain, Germany and France.

In the United States, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to take office in January, will be announcing a new 12-member task force to be led by former surgeon general Vivek Murthy and former FDA commissioner David Kessler, to tackle the issues the country faces in order to best contain and control the virus. -/TISG

