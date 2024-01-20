;
International

Working class Americans angry at Democrats saying they’re responsible for illegal migrant invasion, Republicans to win big in 2024?  

ByAsir F

January 20, 2024
working-class-americans-angry-at-democrats-saying-they’re-responsible-for-illegal-migrant-invasion,-republicans-to-win-big-in-2024?  

migrant crisis biden whitewater Democrat govenor Working class

The migrant crisis has sparked a potential red-wave across the United States where even the typical Democrat supporter is doubting the party they have been supporting. Furthermore, working class Americans are complaining that they are badly affected by this whole ordeal. Some are no longer calling it a crisis but rather an “invasion.” 

Breitbart states, a poll reveals 70% of swing-voting independents support the deportation of illegal migrants, signaling a public perception of an unaddressed crisis by the Biden Administration. The January 11-12 survey of 2,000 likely voters emphasizes 61% of Republicans strongly support deportations, creating a contrast with Democrats. 

Notably, 40% of independents, 21% of Democrats, blacks, and Biden’s 2020 voters strongly favor deportations. The focus on “strongly” opinions is crucial in influencing voting behavior. Despite rising opposition to migration, support for deportations varies across demographics, with 50% of all Democrats favoring deportations. 

This aligns with Republican efforts to address border security concerns.

Working class Americans angry at Democrats for illegal immigrant “invasion” 

 

Following that, it appears that Black Chicago residents are vowing to vote Republican in droves for the next elections. X users state that during the 2016 elections, Trump asked American minorities what they have to lose if they vote for him. They added that Americans are currently seeing what they’re losing. 

 

Several key influencers are “warning” the Democrats for the mishandling of the situation and state that the average Americans are growing to be frustrated with them. In addition to this, conservatives state that the Democrats are treating American citizens as “second class” citizens regardless of their race. 

Others are blaming the President for this “invasion.” It seems an abundance of social media commentators are saying that the Democrats will “pay” in the elections this year. 

Read More News

Star witness Kevin Morris emerges in Hunter Biden probe

The post Working class Americans angry at Democrats saying they’re responsible for illegal migrant invasion, Republicans to win big in 2024?   appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.