Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh resumes house visit after Deepavali holiday

The Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was met with warm hospitality by the residents as he made his regular house visits around both Sengkang GRC and Aljunied GRC after the post-Deepavali long weekend and holiday period.

One resident graciously invited the member of parliament for a meal together with their family, while another served Pritam a sweet treat.

“Originally from Karachi, Pakistan, but now a Singaporean, Mr Hamza suggested dinner together immediately, failing which a mutton (his speciality) and chappati (courtesy of mum-in-law) lunch as soon as practicable!” said Pritam.

“For those of us who are familiar, such generous hospitality is the norm in Pakistan and Pakistanis are known to be incredibly big-hearted people. For selfish reasons though, I am glad that Hamza made Singapore home!”

Back in Aljunied GRC, Pritam exchanged pleasantries with the very active grassroots leaders and community volunteers for many years.

“Mr Shah and I exchanged Deepavali greetings before he invited me into his peaceful and beautiful abode. I also enjoyed savouring Mrs Shah’s wonderful Gujarati sweetmeats which tasted superb!” added the leader of the opposition.

Pritam also shared that he remains both grateful and respectful of the service Shah and his colleagues have rendered to the community.

Another WP’s MP Louis Chua was also out visiting residents during Deepavali in Sengkang GRC.

“Last evening’s house visits was a cold and wet affair, no thanks to the weather, but the warmth of our residents shone through!” posted Chua on his Facebook page.

“Might be because Deepavali is also known as the Festival of Lights…which as I understand is celebrated over five days! Met Mr A who kindly shared some Deepavali sweets with us.”

