Home News Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh resumes house visit after Deepavali holiday

Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh resumes house visit after Deepavali holiday

Photo: Facebook screengrab / pritam.eunos

He was met with warm hospitality by the residents as he made his regular house visits around both Sengkang GRC and Aljunied GRC after the post-Deepavali long weekend and holiday period.

By Khalis Rifhan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was met with warm hospitality by the residents as he made his regular house visits around both Sengkang GRC and Aljunied GRC after the post-Deepavali long weekend and holiday period.

One resident graciously invited the member of parliament for a meal together with their family, while another served Pritam a sweet treat.

“Originally from Karachi, Pakistan, but now a Singaporean, Mr Hamza suggested dinner together immediately, failing which a mutton (his speciality) and chappati (courtesy of mum-in-law) lunch as soon as practicable!” said Pritam.

“For those of us who are familiar, such generous hospitality is the norm in Pakistan and Pakistanis are known to be incredibly big-hearted people. For selfish reasons though, I am glad that Hamza made Singapore home!”

Back in Aljunied GRC, Pritam exchanged pleasantries with the very active grassroots leaders and community volunteers for many years.

“Mr Shah and I exchanged Deepavali greetings before he invited me into his peaceful and beautiful abode. I also enjoyed savouring Mrs Shah’s wonderful Gujarati sweetmeats which tasted superb!” added the leader of the opposition.

Pritam also shared that he remains both grateful and respectful of the service Shah and his colleagues have rendered to the community.

Another WP’s MP Louis Chua was also out visiting residents during Deepavali in Sengkang GRC.

“Last evening’s house visits was a cold and wet affair, no thanks to the weather, but the warmth of our residents shone through!” posted Chua on his Facebook page.

“Might be because Deepavali is also known as the Festival of Lights…which as I understand is celebrated over five days! Met Mr A who kindly shared some Deepavali sweets with us.”

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Jamus Lim: Some drivers of rising medical costs have little to do with greedy doctors, patients, hospitals, or insurers

Greed can have little to do with rising healthcare costs, explained Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim in a Thursday morning (Oct 27) Facebook post. The Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament praised the country’s healthcare system, he noted that medical costs...
Read more
Home News

Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh resumes house visit after Deepavali holiday

The Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was met with warm hospitality by the residents as he made his regular house visits around both Sengkang...
Read more
Personal Finance

Singaporeans should have S$71K in savings by age 30? — Netizen asks if financial website calculator is accurate

Online users have cross-checked a financial website's calculations after a netizen shared statistics on the alleged average savings Singaporeans of different ages have. According...
Read more
Featured News

‘Where’s the effort?’ — Netizens ask after SG Mister International candidate wears national costume of shorts, boots and crumpled flag

Although some people may think that beauty pageants belong in the past, there are still many who compete and follow them avidly, for contests...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen: ‘Will Sunak’s rise in UK (as 1st Indian PM) prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?’

The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, is the first person of Indian descent to rise to the position, as many articles...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim: Some drivers of rising medical costs have little to do with greedy doctors, patients, hospitals, or insurers

Greed can have little to do with rising healthcare costs, explained Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim in a Thursday...
Read more
Home News

Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh resumes house visit after Deepavali holiday

The Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was met with warm hospitality by the residents as he made his regular...
Read more
Personal Finance

Singaporeans should have S$71K in savings by age 30? — Netizen asks if financial website calculator is accurate

Online users have cross-checked a financial website's calculations after a netizen shared statistics on the alleged average savings Singaporeans...
Read more
Featured News

‘Where’s the effort?’ — Netizens ask after SG Mister International candidate wears national costume of shorts, boots and crumpled flag

Although some people may think that beauty pageants belong in the past, there are still many who compete and...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore