Relationships Woman 'threatens divorce' as husband keeps 'heavy arm' over her all night,...

Woman ‘threatens divorce’ as husband keeps ‘heavy arm’ over her all night, so she can’t sleep properly

Pexels PHOTO FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY.

Sleep deprivation is a far more serious propblem than most people think. It could even break up a marriage.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’’ is a line from an English play that may well apply to a woman without sleep.

The line comes to mind when one reads a complaint online from a woman who gets grouchy without sleep and threatens to divorce her husband because his sleep habits are keeping her from getting proper rest.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the wife complains: “My hubby has a bad habit of always …fondling and  putting his heavy arm over my body the entire night.”

As a light sleeper, she is often “startled easily in the night”. Because of his sleeping habits, she doesn’t sleep well and is often grouchy and bad-tempered during the day. She needs to wake up at 4 am for work, she says, whereas when he doesn’t sleep well, he just calls in sick and takes medical leave.

“Seriously he can clock beyond MC quota per year and been changing 22 jobs for the past 18 years”, she wrote.

She says she considered sleeping in a separate room and spending the nights in her boys’ room. But this isn’t feasible as the room’s layout could not accommodate her to sleep there every night.

Asking netizens for suggestions, the woman writes: “I need help or else I will feel my productivity very low and I’m seriously sick of my hubby’s irresponsible habits all these years. All the scolding and divorce threats on him doesn’t work”.

Netizens were not entirely sympathetic towards her and offered their own suggestions. Others said they were more concerned about how her husband has had 22 jobs in 18 years.

Here’s what they said:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Relationships

Woman ‘threatens divorce’ as husband keeps ‘heavy arm’ over her all night, so she can’t sleep properly

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’' is a line from an English play that may well apply to a woman without sleep. The line comes to mind when one reads a complaint online from a woman who gets...
Read more
Home News

Wellness Survey: Working adults in S’pore most stressed, financial matters biggest stressor, better coping mechanisms needed

A recent wellness survey found that working adults have the highest concentration of moderate to high-stress levels among age groups, while the need for...
Read more
Featured News

PAP’s investigation clears former candidate Ivan Lim from bribery case allegations, Netizens now ask if he’ll contest again

One year and eight months after the July 2020 General Election, the People's Action Party (PAP) has spoken up regarding Ivan Lim, who had...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Apr 14

WP launches subsidy scheme for seniors needing repair works in their flats Photo: FB screengrab/The WP Community Fund The Workers’ Party Community Fund announced on Tuesday...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 13

Netizens divided over ‘Karen’ who accused an uncle of opening bottle & sniffing contents in grocery Photo: FB screengrab/singaporeincidents A woman accused a man of opening...
Read more
Relationships

Woman ‘threatens divorce’ as husband keeps ‘heavy arm’ over her all night, so she can’t sleep properly

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’' is a line from an English play that may well apply...
Read more
Home News

Wellness Survey: Working adults in S’pore most stressed, financial matters biggest stressor, better coping mechanisms needed

A recent wellness survey found that working adults have the highest concentration of moderate to high-stress levels among age...
Read more
Featured News

PAP’s investigation clears former candidate Ivan Lim from bribery case allegations, Netizens now ask if he’ll contest again

One year and eight months after the July 2020 General Election, the People's Action Party (PAP) has spoken up...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Apr 14

WP launches subsidy scheme for seniors needing repair works in their flats Photo: FB screengrab/The WP Community Fund The Workers’ Party...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore