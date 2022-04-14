Woman ‘threatens divorce’ as husband keeps ‘heavy arm’ over her all night, so she can’t sleep properly

- Advertisement -

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’’ is a line from an English play that may well apply to a woman without sleep.

The line comes to mind when one reads a complaint online from a woman who gets grouchy without sleep and threatens to divorce her husband because his sleep habits are keeping her from getting proper rest.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the wife complains: “My hubby has a bad habit of always …fondling and putting his heavy arm over my body the entire night.”

As a light sleeper, she is often “startled easily in the night”. Because of his sleeping habits, she doesn’t sleep well and is often grouchy and bad-tempered during the day. She needs to wake up at 4 am for work, she says, whereas when he doesn’t sleep well, he just calls in sick and takes medical leave.

“Seriously he can clock beyond MC quota per year and been changing 22 jobs for the past 18 years”, she wrote.

She says she considered sleeping in a separate room and spending the nights in her boys’ room. But this isn’t feasible as the room’s layout could not accommodate her to sleep there every night.

Asking netizens for suggestions, the woman writes: “I need help or else I will feel my productivity very low and I’m seriously sick of my hubby’s irresponsible habits all these years. All the scolding and divorce threats on him doesn’t work”.

Netizens were not entirely sympathetic towards her and offered their own suggestions. Others said they were more concerned about how her husband has had 22 jobs in 18 years.

Here’s what they said:

