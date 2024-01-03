Woman fails her toilet etiquette, but what do you do if you can’t hold it in any longer?

MALAYSIA: A video of a lady relieving herself in public went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands calling the woman ‘disgusting’ for not observing proper social and toilet etiquette.

In the footage, two ladies were captured strolling down an alleyway at a homestay in Kea Farm, Cameron Highlands, Malaysia, when one of them unexpectedly took off her shorts and…



The second lady stood behind her and spread her shawl to shield the act from other people’s view. Since then, the video has been viewed over 2.2 million times but sparked outrage on social media.

Toilet Etiquette



After the video was released, it brought to light whether all of us are aware of proper toilet etiquette. Were all of us not taught? Or were we aware of it but simply had no regard for other people?

In any case, here are some things that you can do in case of a sudden call of nature:

Always find a bathroom first. When you feel the first signs of having the urge to poop, and you’re in a foreign country, ask the locals where the public restrooms for tourists are. You could also find that it’s safer to find the restrooms wherever you go, so you know where to go in an “emergency”.

Hold in your poop. If you still haven’t located a bathroom, then it might be a good idea to hold in your poop for a few minutes first. Here are some tricks to help you:

Stand or lie down, and occasionally shift your position. This will help you remove some of the pressure from the abdomen. Do not, under any circumstances, sit or squat, as these positions encourage bowel movement.

Tense your butt cheeks. Apply pressure to the upcoming poop to keep it inside the body.

Avoid consuming coffee. According to one study, coffee provokes pooping, so it might be a good idea to hold back on your cravings first.

It’s important to note, however, that holding your poop so often can result in problems such as impaction, constipation, inflammation, and more serious health issues.

Therefore, use the few minutes you’ve been holding in your poop to find a bathroom. Ask your friends, as well as the locals, to assist you in finding one. Don’t feel ashamed.

What if you’re outdoors and there’s no toilet in sight?

If you’re hiking on a mountain or setting up camp amid the woods, you’d have to follow one of the seven principles set by ‘Leave No Trace’, which is to “dispose of waste properly.”

The guideline states that you must bury your solid waste in 6-to 8-inch-deep catholes at least 200 feet from paths, water, and camping areas. When done, cover and conceal the cathole.

You must also dispose of the used toilet paper in a cathole. In terms of washing yourself, don’t do it in streams or lakes. Instead, take water from bodies of water, wash yourself 200 feet away, and only use small amounts of biodegradable soap.