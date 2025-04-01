Wife makes more but pays less: Disappointed husband questions fairness of household finances

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently took to a popular online forum to express his disappointment over his wife’s financial contributions.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, he shared that although his wife earns slightly more than he does, due to her high bonuses, he still ends up covering the bulk of their household expenses.

The man revealed that he is responsible for paying for most things at home, including groceries, utility bills, and the majority of their children’s enrichment classes.

He also mentioned that whenever his wife wants to sign the kids up for a new class or buy something, like insurance for them, she expects him to pay for it. Moreover, when he says, “I don’t have the money,” she always asks for an explanation as to where all his money has gone.

“She will demand that I explain…When I mention things like spending on groceries, she interrupts and says she pays too. Which is true, but out of ten times, probably only once. I get irritated and talk back, asking why I must explain where I spent my money (it is mainly on family) every time I say I have none,” he wrote.

“I told her that since her earnings are higher, she should contribute more. Then she’ll say she pays for utilities ($300), two of the enrichment classes (out of six), and occasionally covers our dinner or groceries… but definitely, not even half of what I’ve paid for the household,” he added.

The man said that whenever he points out these facts, his wife tends to “get angry and walk away”.

He concluded the post by asking the Reddit community, “How do you guys manage the finances? Is it equally paid since both earn almost the same?”

“A little communication could go a long way here.”

In the discussion thread, many users suggested that the couple consider opening a joint account. One user shared, “My spouse and I have a joint account; as he earns double my salary, he will transfer 2/3 of the agreed amount, and I will transfer 1/3. We use that joint account to pay for everything.”

Another commented, “At one stage, my hubby and I had trouble with splitting bills. After we set up a joint account for household expenses (groceries, eating out, utilities, etc.), no more issues. Legit zero. We still have our private accounts, which we’re both free to do whatever we want with.”

Meanwhile, a third user proposed creating a budget spreadsheet to track expenses more clearly. They wrote, “Spreadsheet a budget like a smart couple…. I’m not sure if you are pooling your income, but it will give greater transparency over where the spending is going.

“Once you have a proper idea of where your expenses are, you can decide how you’re going to fund it, whether both your salaries go into a shared pool, whether you split 50/50, or pro rata based on the % of total income you earn.

“Give her the benefit of the doubt. Maybe she doesn’t realise you’re carrying out more spending on day-to-day items, groceries. A little communication could go a long way here.”

Four common ways married couples split their expenses, according to financial experts:

Equal split (50/50 method): In this approach, both partners agree to contribute an equal amount toward all shared expenses, no matter what their individual incomes are.

Proportional to income: In this arrangement, each partner contributes a percentage of their income toward joint expenses. For example, if one partner earns 60% of the combined household income and the other earns 40%, they would contribute to bills in that same ratio.

Assigning specific bills: This method can simplify budgeting and give each partner clear ownership over specific expenses. For instance, one person might cover rent and internet, while the other handles groceries and utility bills.

Joint account for all expenses: Another popular option is for both partners to pool their incomes into a joint account and use it to pay for all household expenses.

Read also: SG employee says boss promised to teach her during interview but now compares her to ex-colleague and scolds her publicly