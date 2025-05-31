Saturday, May 31, 2025
Friends clinking bottles
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Business
2 min.Read

Singapore bars serve non-alcoholic drinks and unique experiences to win over Gen Z amid falling alcohol consumption

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Singapore bars are using non-alcoholic drinks and unique experiences to win over Gen Z, as occasional or regular alcohol consumption while socialising fell to 74% in early 2025, down from 78% four years earlier, according to a GlobalData survey.

Tim Hill, key account director for Southeast Asia at GlobalData Plc, said the biggest drop was among men aged 25 to 34, where regular drinking fell from 35% in the first quarter of 2021 to 25% in the same period this year. Still, he told Singapore Business Review that the longer-term outlook for Singapore’s pub sector remains “cautiously optimistic”.

Philippe Chan, general manager at YouGov for Hong Kong and China, said only 3 in 10 Gen Z Singaporeans drink beer, compared to 44% of the general population. Just 12% drink red wine and 11% drink whisky, both lower than the national averages of 23% and 18%, respectively.

Mr Hill said regular alcohol drinkers in the Asia-Pacific region tend to spend more across all food service categories than non-drinkers. So if fewer people drink regularly, spending per capita across all food service channels may also drop.

While this is the case, Nathanael Lim, Asia Pacific Insight manager for beverages at Euromonitor International, said non-alcoholic experiences are popping up in Singapore tourism, pointing to a local tour called the SingaPour Drink Tour, which brings visitors to three bars to try alcohol-free drinks and snacks. Mr Lim said low- and no-alcohol cocktails are catching on as young people move away from alcohol consumption.

Rob Temple, managing director of Sinowine Pte. Ltd, said this could be Singapore’s edge, as bars in the city-state offer wines and spirits that are harder to find elsewhere.

Notably, 11 local bars made it to Asia’s Top 50 Bars 2024, which Mr Temple said shared common traits like creative use of local ingredients and bartenders who give guests a memorable, social media-friendly experience.

One of the bars on the list is Fura, located at 74A Amoy Street, which serves cocktails made with low-carbon-footprint ingredients like their martini with jellyfish and spirulina. They also offer non-alcoholic drinks made from upcycled surplus produce.

Mr Temple said, “Wines and spirits that offer authenticity with a story will be appealing to young consumers who value these attributes over brand strength.”

Meanwhile, Bar Spectre in Tanjong Pagar hosts wellness workshops like “Death in the Afternoon”, where guests get two drinks and join talks on death, missed chances, and finding life’s deeper meaning for S$50.

Mr Lim said this kind of unique product offering, which provides a novel experience and sense of community, is key to attracting Gen Z to bars while helping bars thrive in an increasingly competitive nightlife market.

It will also amplify brand visibility, as Gen Z consumers seek social connection and share widely on social media, he added.

Mr Hill remains optimistic about pub revenues this year, driven by regional business and leisure travel beyond local demand. /TISG 

Singapore Politics

