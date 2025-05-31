Philip Ng, 47, confirms his romantic relationship with 34 y/o model Renee Li

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: It seems Philip Ng, the Hong Kong-American actor who was once romantically involved with TVB’s Linda Chung, has found someone new.

As reported in The Star, the 47-year-old made his relationship with model Renee Li official on Wednesday. This happened just a day after eagle-eyed fans spotted them together at Raymond Lam’s concert.

The actor was previously seen with a younger woman at a theme park, according to Oriental Daily. Although Ng, the actor from last year’s Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, had already been seen with Li, he was still being cautious with reporters. He confirmed he was ‘getting to know’ someone, but kept her identity a secret at that point. It seems he wanted to take his time before officially announcing things.

Met through mutual friends

Ng told the Hong Kong media how he actually met Renee Li. Apparently, it was through a friend they both know. He also confirmed that Renee, who’s 34, making her 13 years younger than him, was the same woman he was spotted with at the theme park before all this news came out. He said they were introduced recently and just started dating.

He hopes that everyone can give the couple time and space, and he thanked everyone. In 2011, Li joined the entertainment industry. In addition to presenting several ViuTV shows over the years, she has starred in films such as Magic To Win (2011) and Detective (2013).

Secretly dated for eight years

For context, Ng and Linda Chung secretly dated for eight years. They had to keep it quiet because of their careers at the time. Later, Linda married Jeremy Leung, and they have two children together.

Philip Ng, also known as Ng Wan-lung, is interesting because he’s got roots in both Hong Kong and America. He was born in Hong Kong in September 1977, but his family moved to the States when he was young, so he’s considered both a Hong Kong and an American actor.

Master of various martial arts

He is a master of various martial arts, including Wing Chun Kung Fu (trained under the late Sifu Wong Shun-leung), Choy Li Fut Kung Fu (trained by his father, Sam Ng), Hung Gar Kung Fu, Tae Kwon Do, Jujutsu, and Escrima.

Ng is talented both in front of and behind the camera when it comes to action. He’s a skilled fight choreographer, which makes sense with his martial arts background. Fun fact: he even started a Wing Chun club at his university in the US called the Illini Wing Chun Association.

Then, in 2002, he decided to come back to Hong Kong to pursue his dreams of acting and choreographing action for movies and TV.

Some of his notable films include Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (2024), Birth of the Dragon (2016, where he played Bruce Lee), Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2014), and Invisible Target (2007). He has also appeared in TV series such as A Fist Within Four Walls (2016) and The Righteous Fists (2022).