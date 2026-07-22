Petition asking Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to reject Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation quickly gets hundreds of signatures

SINGAPORE: The same day Faishal Ibrahim resigned on Monday (July 20) from his political office, seat in Parliament, and the People’s Action Party, a petition was started online urging Lawrence Wong to allow him to stay on and “serve the people of Singapore,” even though the Prime Minister had already accepted Assoc Prof Faishal’s resignation.

He had been serving as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, and was also an MP for the past two decades.

However, he admitted to a lapse of judgment in his conduct with a female member of the public in failing to establish boundaries wth her, though he made it clear that there had been no physical relationship between them. Later, there were allegations of harassment from both parties.

PM Wong said in a statement that while no criminal action would be taken, the question remained concerning Assoc Prof Faishal’s conduct and the standards expected of him. He had therefore accepted his resignation.

The petition to keep Assoc Prof Faishal

“His work matters because Singapore needs experienced, steady public leaders who understand the realities people face and can keep serving without disruption. When a capable leader steps aside, the cost is not only political continuity; it is the loss of relationships, experience, and ongoing work that residents rely on,” the petition, started by Ridjal Noor, an entrepreneur and business owner.

Indeed, after the news of Assoc Prof Faishal’s resignation broke out, there was an outpouring of support online, with a number of well-known Singaporeans online, including former President Halimah Yacob, praising his character. While many wished him well, others argued that he should not have resigned at all.

And now, some Singaporeans are calling for him to stay in office, and hundreds of people signed the petition on the first day it was put up.

Mr Ridjal pointed out that Assoc Prof Faishal has come at a time when many in Singapore desire “stability, trust, and clear leadership,” and removing him from his position “would be a real loss,” given the trust he has already built in the communities he serves and in Singapore in general.

He further added that the solution was “simple.” PM Wong should rescind his resignation, which would “preserve continuity, avoid unnecessary disruption, and keep an experienced hand in government at a time when effective leadership matters.”

Mr Ridjal added that a decision to allow Assoc Prof Faishal to continue with the work he has been doing would mean a respect for public service and trust in seasoned leadership, as well as a commitment to allow capable ministers to remain in positions “where they can continue to do the most good.”

What the signatories are saying

The people who signed the petition had the option of leaving comments, and a number of them decided to do so, starting from Mr Ridjal himself.

“I want to keep a good man and a good leader in office,” he wrote.

“Assoc Prof Faishal deserves to be reinstated. I bear witness that he did good for our people. I saw how he rendered help to the best he can. He restored my faith in SG leadership. At this juncture, without him, I see no other leaders of the same calibre. BRING HIM BACK TO PARLY,” commented another.

A signatory who wondered whether the petition would change anything wrote that they were signing it “because I don’t think appreciation should only be expressed after someone is gone.”

Another wrote, “Twenty years of public service deserves to be acknowledged, and I believe many of us recognise the effort Prof Faishal has put into serving the community.

Sometimes, what a community needs isn’t just policy. It needs someone willing to listen, engage and rebuild trust. I felt he brought that.” /TISG

Read also: Faishal Ibrahim resigns due to ‘lapse of judgment’ over female member of the public