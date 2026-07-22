Kf Seetoh challenges ‘Dear You’ Minister to name 5 Teochew dishes he’s enjoyed at hawker centres

SINGAPORE: After Acting Culture, Community and Youth Minister David Neo said in Parliament that ministers have no time to watch movies, it raised a number of eyebrows among Singaporeans. And when Mr Neo finally watched the Teochew film Dear You, it made the news.

Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh also added his bit to the national conversation, this time asking the Minister a question about Teochew food.

“Dear You Minister, I appreciate you took the time to watch that viral (in so many ways) Teochew movie… after you were asked in Parliament,” Mr Seetoh wrote in a July 18 Facebook post.

He then asked a follow-up question, in the style suggestive of questions raised in Parliament.

“Do you eat at hawker centres or kopitiam, and if you do, can you share with us 5 Teochew dishes you enjoyed there?”

The food guru qualified his question, saying that Mr Neo cannot answer by saying he has enjoyed “all the dishes in the Teochew muay stall”.

“It’s so a part of our distinct culinary culture that colours the culture of this land,” Mr Seetoh wrote, adding that Mr Neo can also share next time his favourite Eurasian Serani, Javanese, Muslim Indian, Hakka, Cantonese, Hainanese, Hockchew Nonya dishes as well.

Commenters on Mr Seetoh’s post joined the ribbing.

“Not sure if he has time to eat …” one wrote.

A Facebook user commented, “Minister where got time eat hawker…”

“Only Kf Seetoh dare to give minister homework,” another joked.

“No-time” Neo

On July 7, Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied) had asked if ministers had seen Dear You in Teochew or Mandarin. Though the movie had been filmed in Teochew, it was primarily shown in Mandarin in Singapore in keeping with the city-state’s policy. However, because many Singaporeans clamoured for the original-language version to be shown instead, over 250 screenings in Teochew have been held.

Mr Tiong said that residents who speak Teochew asked why they could not watch Teochew films and went on to inquire whether the government aimed to restrict dialects or promote Mandarin.

“If the goal is simply to promote Mandarin… will the Government review all measures that exist purely to restrict dialects – including those relating to films and broadcasting – and remove restrictions that are no longer necessary?” he asked Mr Neo. /TISG

Read related: ‘That is literally his job’: Singaporeans respond after David Neo says ministers don’t have time to watch movies