‘That is literally his job’: Singaporeans respond after David Neo says ministers don’t have time to watch movies

SINGAPORE: When David Neo said in Parliament on Tuesday (July 7) that “ministers have no time to watch movies,” his lighthearted remark did not appear to go over so well with some Singaporeans online, though reports say it caused laughter among MPs.

Mr Neo, Singapore’s Acting Culture, Community and Youth Minister, said this in the context of the discussion around the Teochew film Dear You, which had at first been shown dubbed in Mandarin in keeping with Singapore’s language policy, though since then, in large part due to public clamor, over 250 screenings in its original language have been held.

Specifically, Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied) had asked if ministers had seen the movie in Teochew or Mandarin.

Mr Tiong had also said that residents who speak Teochew asked why they could not watch Teochew films, and went on to inquire whether it was the aim of the government to restrict dialects or to promote Mandarin.

“If the goal is simply to promote Mandarin… will the Government review all measures that exist purely to restrict dialects – including those relating to films and broadcasting – and remove restrictions that are no longer necessary?” AsiaOne quotes Mr Tiong as saying.

After quipping that ministers have no time to watch films, Mr Neo said that the government has been working with Singapore’s clan associations on culture and dialects.

What Singaporeans are saying

After Mr Neo’s remark was reported in the media, Singaporeans had a lot to say.

A Reddit user wrote. “I find it strangely ironic that an acting minister for culture says ministers have no time to watch movies, when movie watching is, quite literally, part of culture. Especially when the whole Dear You debate is about how culture is received, interpreted, and discussed.”

One commenter online tartly suggested that the Acting Minister work on his time management so that he could find time to watch movies.

“No time to watch or not interested to watch?” asked another.

A Facebook user wrote, “You have no time to watch movies but found time to travel to HK to watch the soccer game and make silly comments.”

This was in reference to an incident in late 2025, when Mr Neo insulted the football team and fans of Hong Kong during an Instagram livestream after Singapore defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in an Asian Cup qualifier. He apologized afterwards, however.

“Ministers have no time to watch movies; then I can think they got no time to take care of the people too. Amazing reply from the minister,” another chimed in.

A Facebook user pointed out that at least one minister, Chee Hong Tat, has seen Dear You. The National Development Minister attended a July 4 screening of the film organised by SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group and praised the movie’s values, according to a report from Lianhe Zaobao.

“That is literally his job to watch and understand why the movie resonates and use it as a case study reference,” another pointed out. /TISG

Read also: ‘I found it a really touching story’: WP’s Gerald Giam to raise ‘Dear You’ dialect issue in Parliament after watching film