Singaporeans thank Prof Tommy Koh, who’s retiring from foreign service after 55 years

SINGAPORE: At the end of this month, the longtime diplomat Tommy Koh will be retiring after more than five decades in foreign service.

In a social media post, Professor Koh described his years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “happy” ones, noting that he had served under every Foreign Minister starting with S. Rajaratnam, the very first Singaporean in the position.

The current Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, presented Prof Koh with the inaugural lifetime distinguished service award during the MFA National Day Observance, with Second Foreign Minister Sim Ann also paying “a very kind and generous tribute” to him.

Dr Balakrishnan, who also posted about the award, wrote, “Prof Koh’s legacy extends far beyond the milestones he helped achieve. Through his intellectual rigour, integrity, generosity of spirit and unwavering commitment to Singapore, he has inspired generations of MFA officers. His example will continue to guide Singapore’s diplomacy for years to come.”

The veteran diplomat added in his post, however, that he is not retiring completely, and that by the beginning of September he will be based at the NUS Centre for International Law.

Prof Koh was Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 1968 and 1971, and served as Ambassador-at-Large for the government, representing the city-state in the United Nations and the United States. His expertise has been in international law, global environmental governance, and bilateral trade.

He is arguably best known internationally for presiding over the Third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), from 1980 to 1982. His achievements as a diplomat have been recognised by the Singaporean government, which in 2008 conferred the Order of Nila Utama (First Class) for his contributions in the Pedra Branca dispute.

What Singaporeans are saying

On Prof Koh’s post, where he put up a picture of himself receiving an award from Dr Balakrishnan, many Singaporeans took the time to thank him for his service to the country.

“Wow! 55 years… I was completely amazed and so very proud that when I spent two weeks at the UN in the mid-1980s, every ambassador I met told me he was proud to be your friend…,” one wrote.

“Congratulations on your good 55 years. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and support to the betterment of Singapore globally & at home,” added another.

“The role you have played in diplomacy and trade has left a lasting positive mark on Singapore and the world. Your efforts to further strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Singapore have been instrumental over decades. Thank you and all the best on your next chapter at NUS,” a third chimed in.

“Congratulations on a truly remarkable 55 years of service to Singapore. I have personally benefited greatly from your wisdom and counsel over the years, always given with generosity and perspective. This recognition could not be more deserved. Delighted too that retirement from MFA does not mean retirement!” a Facebook user added. /TISG

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