Nintendo Switch 2 released in Singapore earlier than expected, but some gamers say they’ll wait for prices to drop

SINGAPORE: The Nintendo Switch 2 is released earlier than expected. Instead of the previously mentioned July to September window, players in Singapore can get their hands on the new console from June 26.

However, instead of getting excited, some Singaporeans online said they plan to wait for the price to drop or for the new version. One added, “Wait for one year, [for the] price [to] drop, [and it] comes with more goodies, then buy. Rushing [to buy] a newly launched console doesn’t make sense.”

CNA Lifestyle reported that retailers Qisahn and GameXtreme have yet to confirm the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 set in the city-state. However, the console has already appeared on platforms like FairPrice and Amazon Singapore, with prices starting from S$769. It’s still unclear whether these listings will be local or export sets. A listing on FairPrice, for example, shows the console’s origin as the European Union.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD screen in handheld mode, and when docked and connected to a TV, it supports 4K resolution for compatible games. Meanwhile, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers can now attach magnetically to the console.

Each Nintendo Switch 2 standard set comes with the Nintendo Switch 2 console, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, two Joy-Con straps, a Joy-Con 2 grip, a Nintendo Switch 2 dock, a charger with a USB-C cable, and an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable.

The new video game console can run compatible physical and digital games from the original Switch. It will also be available in a bundle with the upcoming Mario Kart World.

Upcoming games for the new console include Donkey Kong Bonanza, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. /TISG

