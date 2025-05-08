Netflix launches AI search, new TV app layout following Singapore price increase

- Advertisement -

Netflix announced new features for its television (TV) app interface and launched a generative AI-powered search feature for iOS mobile users just after a subscription price hike of up to S$4 in the city-state.

Reuters reported the streaming platform’s move came amid growing uncertainty and concerns about a potential US recession that could slow consumer spending.

In Netflix’s press release on Wednesday, the streaming platform revealed it will provide more tailored recommendations to subscribers on the TV app, move shortcuts like Search and My List to the top, and make its homepage design “clean and modern”.

For iOS mobile users, they will get an AI-powered search feature, enabling them to search using natural phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat.”

The platform also shared plans to test a vertical feed showing clips of shows and movies, allowing users to tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately, add it to My List, or share with friends.

The updates came shortly after Netflix raised its subscription fees in Singapore on April 18. The Basic plan, which allows streaming on one screen, increased from S$13.98 to S$15.98. The Standard plan for two screens went up from S$19.98 to S$22.98. The Premium plan, which includes four screens and Ultra HD, saw a S$4 jump from S$25.98 to S$29.98.

This is the fourth price hike in Singapore since Netflix launched in 2016. Previous increases were in January 2020, October 2021, and February 2024.

Some Singaporean users have since cancelled their subscriptions following the latest hike .

Netflix previously told CNA Lifestyle that it occasionally asks members to “pay a bit more” as it delivers more value to subscribers. /TISG

