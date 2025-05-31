Deaf TikToker shares glimpse into daily life as an employed Singaporean

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: TikTok user Jaslyn, who goes by the handle @rainb0wxriice, has garnered online attention for her video documenting a typical day in her life as a deaf person working in Singapore.

The video, shared in late May, offers a straightforward and heartening look at her daily routine. It begins with her morning commute by bus, followed by a stop to purchase kopi o kosong and a pau for breakfast. She is then seen heading to work, where she later joins her colleagues for lunch and bubble tea.

In the evening, while walking home, Jaslyn encounters several community cats, one of which climbs into her lap. The video ends with her feeding the cats before heading home.

Many viewers expressed their appreciation in the comments. One user wrote: “What an inspiring video! It’s amazing to see the diverse career choices and positive attitudes within the deaf community. Kudos to everyone!”

Several others asked about her occupation, to which Jaslyn responded in a subsequent video, stating that she works in finance and administration at a government agency.

Her video has been viewed thousands of times and widely circulated for its portrayal of the everyday experiences of a deaf person in Singapore.