Saturday, May 31, 2025
32.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Lifestyle
1 min.Read

Deaf TikToker shares glimpse into daily life as an employed Singaporean

A. Aman
By A. Aman
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: TikTok user Jaslyn, who goes by the handle @rainb0wxriice, has garnered online attention for her video documenting a typical day in her life as a deaf person working in Singapore.

The video, shared in late May, offers a straightforward and heartening look at her daily routine. It begins with her morning commute by bus, followed by a stop to purchase kopi o kosong and a pau for breakfast. She is then seen heading to work, where she later joins her colleagues for lunch and bubble tea.

In the evening, while walking home, Jaslyn encounters several community cats, one of which climbs into her lap. The video ends with her feeding the cats before heading home.

Many viewers expressed their appreciation in the comments. One user wrote: “What an inspiring video! It’s amazing to see the diverse career choices and positive attitudes within the deaf community. Kudos to everyone!”

- Advertisement -

Several others asked about her occupation, to which Jaslyn responded in a subsequent video, stating that she works in finance and administration at a government agency.

See also  Sean Penn marries 28 year old Leila George

Her video has been viewed thousands of times and widely circulated for its portrayal of the everyday experiences of a deaf person in Singapore.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Business

Singapore bars serve non-alcoholic drinks and unique experiences to win over Gen Z amid falling alcohol consumption

SINGAPORE: Singapore bars are using non-alcoholic drinks and unique...
Singapore News

They told me to ignore it: Why our response to bullying is failing

SINGAPORE: When we think about bullying, the mind often...
Celebrity

Philip Ng, 47, confirms his romantic relationship with 34 y/o model Renee Li

HONG KONG: It seems Philip Ng, the Hong Kong-American...
Sports

Singapore Aquatics bolsters coaching team with Japanese Masataka Ishimatsu’s expertise

SINGAPORE: Japanese coach Masataka Ishimatsu will join the national...
Business

Nintendo Switch 2 released in Singapore earlier than expected, but some gamers say they’ll wait for prices to drop

SINGAPORE: The Nintendo Switch 2 is released earlier than...
Sports

Alex Eala makes history as the first Filipina to win Grand Slam Doubles victory

PARIS, FRANCE: Alexandra Eala recently made history by becoming...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

They told me to ignore it: Why our response to bullying is failing

SINGAPORE: When we think about bullying, the mind often...

Two speeds, one city: Singapore’s divergent property markets

Resale flat prices in Singapore’s public Housing and Development...

Desmond Lee: The son also rises, a younger 4G leader emerging in a Gen X nation

The Independent Singapore may have spotted a rising star....

Four teens tried to rob Carousell seller of $83k Rolex watch

SINGAPORE:  Two Carousell users narrowly escaped becoming victims of...

Business

Singapore bars serve non-alcoholic drinks and unique experiences to win over Gen Z amid falling alcohol consumption

SINGAPORE: Singapore bars are using non-alcoholic drinks and unique...

Nintendo Switch 2 released in Singapore earlier than expected, but some gamers say they’ll wait for prices to drop

SINGAPORE: The Nintendo Switch 2 is released earlier than...

Cracking the code: How the insurance industry can win over Gen Z

As Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012,...

Singaporeans dish on how to know when it’s time to quit your job

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user who’s been wanting...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore