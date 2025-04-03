SG employee says boss promised to teach her during interview but now compares her to ex-colleague and scolds her publicly

SINGAPORE: Swayed by the employer’s promise that he would teach her the ropes and guide her throughout her career, one Singaporean decided to take a chance and accept the job offer. However, just one and a half months in, she took to social media to share how her boss’ behaviour did a complete 180 — and how this has emotionally affected her.

She posted on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Saturday (April 12), stating that instead of fulfilling the promises made during the interview, her boss “has been constantly comparing her to a problematic ex-colleague, reprimanding her in front of other employees, and indirectly telling her that if she doesn’t do better or perform well, he won’t pass her probation”.

She also recounted the emotionally taxing experience of being chastised over minor mistakes. “He said things like, ‘If you keep forgetting things, don’t know this, don’t know that, you’ll just bring trouble [to the team].’ Another colleague with over a decade of experience also told her that the boss had always had a poor attitude, suggesting that this behaviour wasn’t new.

Although she managed to adapt and improve in her role over time, the emotionally draining atmosphere and toxic workplace culture caused her to reconsider her long-term prospects with the company.

She ended her post by asking netizens what they would do if they were in her shoes: would they leave, or continue?

“Some bosses’ way of motivating is through tough love.”

Her story quickly gained traction, with many commenters speculating that she was employed at a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME). Several urged her to leave before things escalated further, noting that red flags in management behaviour often only worsen over time.

One netizen commented, “Bad boss attitude will never change, no matter how long it takes…”

Another simply stated, “Boss not qualified — better not follow, waste of your time. Look for a new boss.”

A third remarked, “Management is always the reason people leave an organisation. There is no doubt about it.”

Others, however, offered a different perspective, suggesting that her boss might be tough on her because he wants to push her to improve and build resilience. A few also advised her not to take his comments too personally.

One netizen said, “Some bosses’ way of motivating is through tough love.” Another chimed in, writing, “There’s nothing wrong with staying humble and letting seniors correct you, especially in your first job in a new industry. Let your ego go. You can always grow one when you have experience.”

Knowing when to walk away from a toxic work environment

Manfred F. R. Kets de Vries, a distinguished clinical professor of leadership and organisational change at INSEAD, says that if your job is consistently taking a toll on your health, self-esteem, and overall well-being, and if there is little or no chance for improvement or the opportunity to be transferred to a different team, it might be a sign that it’s time to walk away.

It’s easy to hold onto the hope that a toxic boss or work situation will suddenly get better, but that’s not always realistic. Instead of staying in a harmful environment hoping for a change, it’s better to look for a workplace where your contributions are valued and where you can actually grow and succeed.