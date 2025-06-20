Saturday, June 21, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
two-police-officers-who-molested-victims-charged-in-court
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Bedok North Road on Friday afternoon (June 20), leaving three people injured and several others shaken.

The incident took place at approximately 2:20pm along the stretch of Bedok North Road heading towards New Changi Road.

According to initial reports, a small truck lost control, believed to be due to slippery road conditions caused by rain, and veered across the central dividing embankment into the opposite lane, colliding with several vehicles in its path.

Dashcam footage provided by a motorist who witnessed the aftermath shows the truck initially travelling in the left lane before suddenly skidding and mounting the central embankment. It then collided with a car in the right lane before crashing into an oncoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road, where it finally came to a stop.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to Channel 8 News, the driver who submitted the footage said he had been on the way to Bedok Mall when he heard a loud bang. His view was momentarily blocked by other vehicles, but upon reviewing his car’s dashcam, he discovered that the accident had just occurred behind him.

See also  "They actually sliced the bread into 2 now," Hospital Kopitiam serves up a toast-ally disappointing surprise

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that three individuals were conveyed to Changi General Hospital for treatment. Another two people sustained minor injuries but declined hospitalisation after being assessed at the scene.

In a statement, the police said that those sent to the hospital included a 46-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old passenger of a minivan. The 28-year-old driver of the same minivan is currently assisting with police investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...
Featured News

Woman allegedly lost life savings overnight after joining “hiking group” on Facebook

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly lost her entire life savings...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...

Woman allegedly lost life savings overnight after joining “hiking group” on Facebook

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly lost her entire life savings...

41-year-old cyclist gets injured and loses consciousness after running red light and crashing into car at Bugis

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old male cyclist was taken to the...

Fire breaks out on oil tanker in Singapore waters, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker...

Business

Malaysia’s PM Anwar vows to ‘make necessary adjustments’ from SEZ foreign investors’ feedback ‘if absolutely necessary’

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed that...

After Standard Chartered offshores jobs to India, Reddit user asks what S’poreans are doing to protect themselves

SINGAPORE: Reports that Standard Chartered laid off 80 staff...

Singapore family offices pivot investment amid global volatility

SINGAPORE: Family offices (FOs) worldwide, including those based in...

WFH fatigue? Why people under 30 are heading back to the ‘real office’

Working from home (WFH) was seen as a pivotal...

Singapore Politics

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

© The Independent Singapore