Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Bedok North Road on Friday afternoon (June 20), leaving three people injured and several others shaken.

The incident took place at approximately 2:20pm along the stretch of Bedok North Road heading towards New Changi Road.

According to initial reports, a small truck lost control, believed to be due to slippery road conditions caused by rain, and veered across the central dividing embankment into the opposite lane, colliding with several vehicles in its path.

Dashcam footage provided by a motorist who witnessed the aftermath shows the truck initially travelling in the left lane before suddenly skidding and mounting the central embankment. It then collided with a car in the right lane before crashing into an oncoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road, where it finally came to a stop.

Speaking to Channel 8 News, the driver who submitted the footage said he had been on the way to Bedok Mall when he heard a loud bang. His view was momentarily blocked by other vehicles, but upon reviewing his car’s dashcam, he discovered that the accident had just occurred behind him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that three individuals were conveyed to Changi General Hospital for treatment. Another two people sustained minor injuries but declined hospitalisation after being assessed at the scene.

In a statement, the police said that those sent to the hospital included a 46-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old passenger of a minivan. The 28-year-old driver of the same minivan is currently assisting with police investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.