Photo: SGRV FB
41-year-old cyclist gets injured and loses consciousness after running red light and crashing into car at Bugis

By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old male cyclist was taken to the hospital after a serious collision with a car in Bugis early Thursday morning (19 June), after he seemed to run a red light.

The accident occurred at around 6:30am along Victoria Street, in the direction of Kallang Road. According to footage shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist appeared to be riding on the sidewalk and allegedly ignored the red light signal at the pedestrian crossing.

The video shows the cyclist entering the road against the red light before being struck by an oncoming car. The impact flung both the cyclist and his bicycle into the air before they landed heavily on the ground. The incident drew concern online, with many commenting on the dangers of disregarding traffic rules.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the accident shortly after it happened. In response to media queries, the police stated that the cyclist lost consciousness following the collision.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the injured man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. The 44-year-old male driver of the car is assisting police with their investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

