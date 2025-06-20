WFH fatigue? Why people under 30 are heading back to the ‘real office’

- Advertisement -

Working from home (WFH) was seen as a pivotal job incentive for many people over the past few years. No shuttling back and forth, one can wear anything in the mornings, and the choice to take Zoom calls from any part of the house with a reliable Wi-Fi connection. Lately, however, an interesting shift is happening: an increasing number of workers under 30 are willingly heading back into the office. Yes, they do it of their own accord.

So, what’s behind this movement?

Loneliness isn’t just a buzzword. For many young professionals today, work isn’t just about income; it’s about community, meeting people, and building relationships. Pursuing a career from a bedroom desk can be very alienating, particularly when one is trying to make friends or build up contacts in a new city, or grow professionally without organic exchanges.

Going back to the office, even on a part-time basis, gives people something like identity affirmation, social comfort, and emotional security.

Out of sight, out of mind. Realistically speaking, when the manager only sees you in little squares during Zoom calls, it is hard to stand out.

Today’s professionals are specifically mindful of the importance of visibility at work. Since many of these individuals are usually in the early phases of their professions, they are excited to learn, eager to network, and keen on proving themselves in what they’re capable of. Being in the office enables them to spur-of-the-moment mentorship, try their hand at leadership roles, not to mention those coffee time chats that may turn into huge prospects in the future.

Remote work may be effective, but it’s not always exciting and inspiring. For those rushing for growth, inspiration matters a lot.

Space matters, and not everyone has it. Not everyone has the indulgence of a home office with ergonomic furniture and speedy internet. Many under-30s live in joint apartments, tiny studios, or with co-tenants and family. Wanting to have a fruitful day of work next to a roommate on a gaming headset or a yapping dog can be a formula for weariness and tension.

On the other hand, the office, for all its flaws, provides a physical space intended for work. For many, that alone is worth the travel from home to office and back.

Structure and separation. WFH can easily fuzz the lines between work and life, particularly for younger professionals who are still trying to figure out procedures, practices, and restrictions. Being always “on” is one thing when you’re busy trying to prove yourself, and it quickly becomes untenable.

With the office environment, natural boundaries are created. The day has a start and an end. The couch at home is back to being a place for Netflix, not spreadsheets.

Company culture is back in style. Workers at present aren’t just clocking in and out; they pursue purpose and a sense of belonging. For them, company culture is a lot more than pizza get-togethers or ping pong tables; it’s about teamwork, relationships, synergy, and collective goals.

And for many, culture is difficult to feel through a small Zoom screen.

Hybrid isn’t dead—it’s evolving

This is not saying that the work-from-home era is over and done with. Hybrid work models are still flourishing, and flexibility is still a top priority for many young professionals. What is shifting is the perception that remote work is equal to what is “ideal.” More and more, the under-30 horde has recognised that now and then, “being in the room matters more than being on the call.”

Thus, if you see more bikes at parking spaces outside the office, or hear more conversation around the coffee machine, you’re not imagining it. Young professionals in today’s workforce are reminding all that work is actually more than just everyday jobs; it’s also about people, places, and possibilities.

In a world that’s still unravelling the future of work, Gen Zs just want the best of both worlds, and aren’t frightened to go out and get it.