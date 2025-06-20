Saturday, June 21, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photos: Raji Vry FB
Featured NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Woman allegedly lost life savings overnight after joining “hiking group” on Facebook

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly lost her entire life savings after interacting with a Facebook hiking group known as Happy Strides, which is now suspected to be a front for scammers.

The alarming incident was first highlighted in a public Facebook post on June 9 by user Raji Vry, who said the victim is a close friend. According to the post, the scam began when the woman connected with Happy Strides, believing it to be a legitimate group for hiking enthusiasts.

The group was administered by an individual identified only as “Jamie,” who allegedly encouraged the woman to download an application called Azure Club in order to “create her profile,” guiding her step-by-step over a WhatsApp call.

“Her mobile phone started to lag and Jamie said it’s normal and she should just let the program run,” the post described, “The mobile went blank for a few seconds, then everything went back to normal.” This happened on June 7.

- Advertisement -

However, the next day, trouble surfaced. The woman’s debit card was declined when she tried to pay for lunch. When she later checked her account at a DBS ATM, she discovered there was only about $100 left in her cash balance.

See also  Legendary Yishun cobbler Taro-san falls ill, his daughter says

“That’s when she realised something was wrong,” Raji wrote.

The victim’s DBS accounts had been completely emptied. According to the post, large sums of money had been siphoned off to scammers, her transfer limits were modified to allow for bigger withdrawals, and multiple unauthorised purchases — 15 in total — had been made using her digital token to a YouTrip account.

Notifications from her bank were muted, and even her email account was compromised.

- Advertisement -

“She was planning to retire — that’s her life savings. A police report has been lodged,” the post revealed.

Other netizens responded to the post, sharing their own close calls with the group. One commenter said, “Yeah, they asked me to pay also, then I saw the link and it’s asking for my bank details. When I said I can’t do that and prefer to pay cash, she blocked me.”

A closer look suggests that Happy Strides may not be what it seems. Photos shared by the group appear to have been lifted from legitimate hiking groups. The group also listed an email address ending in “@gamil.com,” a common misspelling used by scammers to appear legitimate.

See also  Goh Chok Tong says that he had to reassure a jobless Kenneth Jeyaretnam in 1993

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution when installing apps outside of official platforms like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Cybersecurity experts recommend the following steps to avoid falling prey to similar scams:

- Advertisement -
  • ADD anti-virus or anti-malware software to your device and regularly update your device’s operating systems to patch security vulnerabilities. Disable the option to install apps from “Unknown Sources” in your phone settings, and do not grant access to suspicious popups.
  • CHECK the credibility of any app before installation — this includes verifying developer information, checking user reviews, and confirming download numbers. Stick to official app stores for all downloads.
  • TELL family, friends, and the authorities about potential scams. If you detect suspicious activity on your bank account, contact your bank immediately.

More information is available at scamshield.gov.sg, or via the ScamShield helpline at 1799. Those with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information anonymously at police.gov.sg/i-witness. All reports will be kept strictly confidential.

See also  Melissa Chen, the activist who helped Amos Yee seek asylum in the US now wants him deported, says he is "a stain on the human race.”
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...
In the Hood

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on...

41-year-old cyclist gets injured and loses consciousness after running red light and crashing into car at Bugis

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old male cyclist was taken to the...

Fire breaks out on oil tanker in Singapore waters, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker...

Business

Malaysia’s PM Anwar vows to ‘make necessary adjustments’ from SEZ foreign investors’ feedback ‘if absolutely necessary’

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed that...

After Standard Chartered offshores jobs to India, Reddit user asks what S’poreans are doing to protect themselves

SINGAPORE: Reports that Standard Chartered laid off 80 staff...

Singapore family offices pivot investment amid global volatility

SINGAPORE: Family offices (FOs) worldwide, including those based in...

WFH fatigue? Why people under 30 are heading back to the ‘real office’

Working from home (WFH) was seen as a pivotal...

Singapore Politics

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

© The Independent Singapore