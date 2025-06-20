Woman allegedly lost life savings overnight after joining “hiking group” on Facebook

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly lost her entire life savings after interacting with a Facebook hiking group known as Happy Strides, which is now suspected to be a front for scammers.

The alarming incident was first highlighted in a public Facebook post on June 9 by user Raji Vry, who said the victim is a close friend. According to the post, the scam began when the woman connected with Happy Strides, believing it to be a legitimate group for hiking enthusiasts.

The group was administered by an individual identified only as “Jamie,” who allegedly encouraged the woman to download an application called Azure Club in order to “create her profile,” guiding her step-by-step over a WhatsApp call.

“Her mobile phone started to lag and Jamie said it’s normal and she should just let the program run,” the post described, “The mobile went blank for a few seconds, then everything went back to normal.” This happened on June 7.

However, the next day, trouble surfaced. The woman’s debit card was declined when she tried to pay for lunch. When she later checked her account at a DBS ATM, she discovered there was only about $100 left in her cash balance.

“That’s when she realised something was wrong,” Raji wrote.

The victim’s DBS accounts had been completely emptied. According to the post, large sums of money had been siphoned off to scammers, her transfer limits were modified to allow for bigger withdrawals, and multiple unauthorised purchases — 15 in total — had been made using her digital token to a YouTrip account.

Notifications from her bank were muted, and even her email account was compromised.

“She was planning to retire — that’s her life savings. A police report has been lodged,” the post revealed.

Other netizens responded to the post, sharing their own close calls with the group. One commenter said, “Yeah, they asked me to pay also, then I saw the link and it’s asking for my bank details. When I said I can’t do that and prefer to pay cash, she blocked me.”

A closer look suggests that Happy Strides may not be what it seems. Photos shared by the group appear to have been lifted from legitimate hiking groups. The group also listed an email address ending in “@gamil.com,” a common misspelling used by scammers to appear legitimate.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution when installing apps outside of official platforms like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Cybersecurity experts recommend the following steps to avoid falling prey to similar scams:

ADD anti-virus or anti-malware software to your device and regularly update your device’s operating systems to patch security vulnerabilities. Disable the option to install apps from “Unknown Sources” in your phone settings, and do not grant access to suspicious popups.

CHECK the credibility of any app before installation — this includes verifying developer information, checking user reviews, and confirming download numbers. Stick to official app stores for all downloads.

the credibility of any app before installation — this includes verifying developer information, checking user reviews, and confirming download numbers. Stick to official app stores for all downloads. TELL family, friends, and the authorities about potential scams. If you detect suspicious activity on your bank account, contact your bank immediately.

More information is available at scamshield.gov.sg, or via the ScamShield helpline at 1799. Those with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information anonymously at police.gov.sg/i-witness. All reports will be kept strictly confidential.