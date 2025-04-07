Where to stay in Johor Bahru: 7 perfect picks for your next weekend trip from Singapore

Singaporeans who crave a quick break without boarding a flight often go to Johor Bahru, which offers everything from vibrant shopping and hearty street food to luxurious stays and relaxing spas, all at a fraction of the cost.

Here’s a list of the best hotels in JB, according to Tripzilla. It is created to suit different budgets and travel styles. This list also considers distance to major attractions, dining hotspots and retail havens so that your experience doesn’t get compromised.

St. Giles Southkey

Located above Mid Valley Southkey, St. Giles Southkey is the perfect combo of comfort and modernity. The hotel offers elegant rooms, an inviting rooftop pool and restaurants serving local and international dishes. This hotel is also a favourite for Singaporeans who love combining retail therapy with relaxation because it has direct access to one of JB’s top malls.

Trinidad Suites Johor

For those travelling with kids, Trinidad Suites Johor Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers spacious rooms, a gorgeous infinity pool and panoramic waterfront views. It’s very close to LEGOLAND Malaysia and other top attractions, making it a perfect stay for a family vacation. The hotel’s kids’ club and family amenities make weekend trips across the border a breeze.

Capri by Fraser Johor Bahru

Modern luxury meets unbeatable location at Capri by Fraser Johor Bahru. Close to City Square Mall and the ever-popular Jalan Wong Ah Fook, the hotel features stylish rooms, a gym, and a rooftop pool with skyline views. Whether you are enjoying the hotel café or heading out to explore, everything is within easy reach.

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Known for its warm welcome and signature chocolate chip cookies, DoubleTree by Hilton delivers top-tier service at a wallet-friendly price. It has multiple dining venues, a relaxing spa, and a scenic poolside bar. The hotel is located near Komtar JBCC and City Square Mall, so couples and families who book this hotel would just be steps from the city’s action.

Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall

This stylish hotel sits directly above Paradigm Mall, offering unbeatable access to fashion boutiques, eateries, and entertainment spots. The contemporary rooms are spacious and relaxing, making Hyatt Place ideal for families and leisure travellers wanting everything under one roof. Convenience and comfort go hand in hand at this favourite JB weekend pick.

Miico Hotel @ Mount Austin

For a cool, affordable stay, Miico Hotel @ Mount Austin punches well above its price point. Nestled in one of Johor Bahru’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it’s close to AEON Tebrau City and KSL City Mall. Rooms are compact, but they are designed thoughtfully, making it a great option for those who plan to spend their days exploring and their nights unwinding in style.

Amari Johor Bahru

Being located next to JB Sentral, Amari Johor Bahru is an ideal hotel for travellers looking for a combo of calm retreat and city buzz. The hotel’s central location also makes it the perfect place for quick weekend trips. With an elegant aesthetic, a pool on the hotel rooftop, and spa facilities, the hotel invites guests to slow down and savour the moment.

Your ideal Johor Bahru weekend awaits

Johor Bahru offers something for every kind of weekend warrior. Whether you are looking for the indulgence of DoubleTree, the family charm of Trinidad Suites, or the trendy efficiency of Miico Hotel, you’ll find a stay that suits your style.

The best part? These hotels guarantee that every minute of your weekend getaway is well spent because of their prime locations near shopping hubs, eateries and attractions. So pack your overnight bag, grab your passport, and let Johor Bahru work its magic.