Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
‘I’ve applied to 130 jobs’ — 23 y/o international student in Singapore opens up about her job hunt struggles

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old international student currently doing her Master’s at SMU opened up online about her difficult job search experience, saying that she feels “completely lost” after months of trying to land a full-time role in Singapore.

In a post on r/SGexams, she shared that despite maintaining a perfect GPA of 4.0 and having several internships and work experiences under her belt, she has yet to receive a single offer. She also said she has applied to over 130 companies since arriving in Singapore, but has faced constant rejections or complete silence.

“Since arriving, I’ve applied to over 130 companies for full-time roles. Every application was tailored, customised resumes, cover letters, mock interviews, weeks of preparation,” she wrote.

“I recently interviewed for a Customer Support position and went through three rounds of interviews. I prepared for weeks, practised mock calls, and researched the company thoroughly, but was ultimately rejected with no feedback. That’s been the hardest part, the silence. The uncertainty. The feeling of doing everything ‘right’ and still not breaking through, especially with the constant barrier of visa sponsorship,” she continued.

She then shared details of her background, writing, “I have strong technical skills in Python, Excel, R, Stata, Tableau, and Financial Analysis. I’m fluent in English, Hindi, and conversational French. My student visa expires at the end of this year (December 2025). I’m open to data analyst, client-facing, sales, financial roles, or customer support. I just want a chance to stay, work, and build my future in Singapore.”

At the end of her post, she reached out to others who may have gone through a similar experience or who might have advice or recommendations for companies that hire international graduates. “I would be extremely grateful for any help, advice, or even just encouragement.”

“Have you tried contract roles instead for the time being?”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor said, “Job market is bad. The place I interned at was hiring finance/econs degree holders for a finance role, and received 200+ applications within two weeks. Imagine hundreds of people eyeing a single role. And fresh grads are competing with people with years of experience. Less than 10 people were invited for an interview after a few rounds of selection.”

Another pointed out, “Job market is already crap for locals, it will be harder for foreigners, that’s the reality.”

A third commented, “Hi, not sure about your salary/role expectations, but you might be overqualified with your Master’s for the roles available. Locals in tech/finance are also finding the job market tough right now, much less a foreigner who will require a work pass. In other words, not your fault, just bad timing.”

A fourth added, “Have you tried contract roles instead for the time being? The job market in Singapore has been dismal for the past two to three years. Wishing you the best in your personal journey.”

In other news, a 21-year-old Aussie student, “visibly disabled” and currently in Singapore on a study tour, shared on social media that no commuter has ever offered her a seat on the MRT.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Monday (June 16), she explained that in addition to using a cane, she also wears a sunflower lanyard (an indication that someone has a disability in her home country). Even so, she said that during her trips on the train, commuters either ignore her or remain too absorbed in their own worlds to notice her discomfort.

Read more: ‘Why does no one give up their seats to me on the train when I’m visibly disabled?’ — 21 y/o foreign student visiting Singapore asks

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

