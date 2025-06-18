Wednesday, June 18, 2025
27.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
person's hand holding phone booking a hotel while typing on a laptop
Photo: Depositphotos/AndreyPopov(for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

CCCS flags Agoda’s ‘problematic’ website and app features that could mislead Singapore consumers

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has raised concerns over Agoda’s “problematic” website and mobile app features, saying it could mislead Singapore consumers.

One concern the commission pointed out was Agoda’s use of the “Best Match” search results. While the results suggested listings were based “solely” on a user’s search criteria, CCCS found the rankings were also influenced by how much Agoda would earn from the properties.

The default ranking of search results was also flagged, as Agoda’s Terms of Use states that accommodation providers could boost their visibility by paying Agoda as part of a “Preferred Partner” programme or by sponsoring their own listings.

Another feature flagged was the “Agoda Preferred” badge shown on some listings as “trusted and verified properties” that have a long-standing relationship with the platform and “meet certain criteria”. CCCS pointed out that Agoda does not clearly explain what these criteria are. It also did not disclose that businesses have to pay Agoda more to get the badge.

- Advertisement -
See also  Singapore consumers share their perspective on Huawei phones

In addition, accommodations with the “cheapest x-star stay” label were not actually the lowest-priced option when search results were sorted by price for the same star rating, misleading users who are looking for the cheapest option available.

CCCS also expressed concern that the five-minute countdown timer that appears during the booking process could create a false sense of urgency for users.

“Agoda has since voluntarily provided an undertaking and cooperated with CCCS to make changes to its website and mobile application to ensure that consumers get accurate and adequate information to consider before they make their purchases,” CCCS said.

The “Best Match” label was replaced with “Our Picks” to better reflect the platform’s recommendations. It also now clearly discloses that “Agoda Preferred” properties pay an additional commission.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Agoda has extended its website countdown timer to 20 minutes, matching the app, and removed its “cheapest x-star stay” label to avoid confusing consumers. /TISG

See also  Progress with digital technology worries Singapore businesses

Read also: HPL receives green light to acquire entire Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall strata area at S$821M

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services; vehicles impounded

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a...

‘JB businesses will be happy’ — Singaporeans debate pros and cons of Universal Basic Income

SINGAPORE: When a local Redditor asked what Singaporeans think...

Kopitiam or parking lot? PMAs lined up in a row leave Singaporean confused

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wrote that they “didn’t...

Singapore’s mainstream media: More trusted than followed online

Singapore’s mainstream media commands high public trust—but that trust...

Business

WhatsApp to roll out 3 new monetisation features within its Updates tab over the next few months

SAN FRANCISCO: WhatsApp is set to roll out three...

Centurion’s REIT listing signals hope for Singapore IPOs

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Centurion Corporation announced plans to list a...

‘I’ve applied to 130 jobs’ — 23 y/o international student in Singapore opens up about her job hunt struggles

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old international student currently doing her Master’s...

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says the age of AI is a great time to be a plumber

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market, Geoffrey...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore