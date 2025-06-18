Kopitiam or parking lot? PMAs lined up in a row leave Singaporean confused

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wrote that they “didn’t know we have parking lots within coffee shops now” in a recent post, adding an emoji of a figure with an eyebrow raised.

To illustrate their point, u/queeenvee added a photo of a row of Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) on their June 17 (Tuesday) post on r/singapore.

There are, of course, regulations for using PMAs in Singapore, including a speed limit, which was recently lowered from 10 kmh to 6 kmh. PMAs must also conform to size and weight limits, otherwise they won’t be allowed on public paths. Additionally, the Land Transportation Authority (LTA) said that only users with certified medical needs will be allowed to use a mobility scooter. From the fourth quarter of this year, they may obtain a medical certificate from a doctor or an occupational therapist. However, this does not apply to users of motorised wheelchairs.

Nevertheless, due to the size of crowds in certain areas in Singapore, many people have been unhappy with PMA users, especially in indoor areas such as food courts or groceries.

“Lol, I think I know which coffee shop this is… Boon Lay Drive area?” wrote a commenter on the Reddit post, adding, “The PMA situation is out of control there. Some of the elderly I know personally really have mobility issues. But quite a fair bit of the users are just the demographic you would expect, and they ride around like they own the pavement, and it’s dangerous. Quite a few are modded, and I nearly got knocked down several times myself.”

“A large number of PMAs are zooming around Toa Payoh because seniors’ estate. Uncles and aunties, fast and furious… I once saw an uncle sipping beer from his beer can in a cup holder while riding his PMA. Drink driving yo. Another uncle was watching a drama on his tablet attached to PMA. Honestly, I don’t really care about them moving about in PMAs, but can they at least ‘drive’ carefully at a reasonable speed and not put others at harm’s way with their speeding?” wrote another.

“Controversial opinion, but I think we are having a PMD epidemic. I dare say at least 50% of the elderly on PMD don’t even need it, simply due to plain laziness,” a commenter opined.

“The level of entitlement among that particular demographic often seems to be through the roof,” one chimed in, while another wrote, “When people ask what’s uniquely Singapore next time, we post this photo.” /TISG

