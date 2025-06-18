8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services; vehicles impounded

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a social media post on Tuesday (June 17) that it had caught eight drivers who had provided illegal point-to-point services in a joint enforcement operation with the Singapore Tourism Board last week.

These drivers had been ferrying passengers to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Chinatown, as well as to Gardens by the Bay at Marina Gardens Drive. Their foreign-registered vehicles have been impounded. Upon inspection, the drivers were cleared of providing unlicensed tourist guiding activities, the authority added.

“LTA will continue to act against drivers who provide illegal point-to-point services using vehicles without public service vehicle licences. Offenders face a fine of up to $3,000 and/or six months’ jail. Their vehicles may also be forfeited,” wrote LTA.

The authority also warned the public against using illegal point-to-point services, because as these vehicles do not have proper licensing and insurance, they pose serious risks to the people who ride in them, particularly if an accident takes place.

According to a report in CNA, this is the first time the LTA and STB have conducted this type of operation together. LTA also told CNA that there have been 68 drivers using foreign-registered vehicles who’ve been caught unlawfully providing passenger transport services across borders.

The authority underlined that private cars or private hire car services registered in Malaysia are not allowed to offer cross-border or ride-hail services in Singapore.

In February 2024, LTA announced that it had nabbed four drivers who provided illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia. It added in a Facebook post at the time that this type of offence is taken “very seriously.” LTA further urged the public to refrain from availing of these services.

The authority also warned at the time that the vehicle used in providing these services could be forfeited. Even booking these cross-border ride-hailing services, some done via social media or messaging apps including Facebook and Telegram, is against the law, a spokesman for LTA added.

Then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat praised LTA enforcement officers for their “vigilant efforts” in catching the errant and illegal drivers.

“Foreign drivers and foreign-registered vehicles need a valid licence before they are allowed to provide cross-border services. This is to protect passengers as drivers using these licensed vehicles are required to have valid insurance coverage for passengers, compared to illegal services,” he wrote in a Facebook post on February 21, 2024.

He also served up a stern warning to drivers who may be considering offering this type of illegal service, writing, “Let me say this: think carefully before breaking the rules, as you never know if your next ‘customer’ is actually an undercover LTA officer.” /TISG

