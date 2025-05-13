Tuesday, May 13, 2025
YT screencapture
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Young driver of SG-registered Maserati attacked with helmets after he made illegal U-turn on Second Link, killing motorcyclist

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old Singaporean man is under investigation by Malaysian authorities after an illegal U-turn on the Second Link highway led to a fatal chain-reaction crash, claiming the life of a motorcyclist on May 9.

The incident occurred at approximately the 0.6-kilometre mark of the Second Link expressway in Johor on Thursday evening. According to the Iskandar Puteri district police, the red Maserati, registered in Singapore, attempted an illegal U-turn via an opening in the road divider. The vehicle reportedly collided with a metal barrier during the manoeuvre, dislodging shards of debris onto the carriageway.

One of the metal fragments struck a 26-year-old motorcyclist, causing him to crash. The man was flung onto the road shoulder and died at the scene from severe injuries to his head and legs, police confirmed in a statement issued on May 10.

The force of the collision also sent the motorcyclist’s storage box flying into another lane, where it was struck by two additional motorcycles. Fortunately, neither of the riders involved in that secondary incident sustained injuries.

Dashcam footage capturing the moment of the crash has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the red Maserati crossing the divider and ending up in the leftmost lane of the opposite side of the highway, facing traffic heading towards Singapore. Seconds later, the motorcyclist can be seen crashing into the scattered debris.

Emotions ran high at the scene. Before the arrival of law enforcement officers, several road users confronted the Maserati driver, hitting him and his vehicle with helmets, according to the police.

Videos circulating online—including one posted by SG Road Vigilante—show a group of motorcyclists surrounding the car, shouting and striking its bonnet and windscreen. The footage has drawn widespread attention, amassing over 380,000 views by 6 p.m. on May 10.

Subsequent images show the Maserati with a smashed windscreen and visible front-end damage.

Authorities have launched investigations under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act for reckless driving causing death, as well as Section 324 of the Penal Code, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon or dangerous means.

Investigations are ongoing.

