Wednesday, June 18, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
WhatsApp new features within its Updates tab
Photo: WhatsApp
Business
1 min.Read

WhatsApp to roll out 3 new monetisation features within its Updates tab over the next few months

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SAN FRANCISCO: WhatsApp is set to roll out three new monetisation features within its Updates tab, including paid channel subscriptions, promoted channels in the Discovery directory, and ads in Status, the app’s version of Instagram stories, AFP reported.

Meta’s vice president of product management, Nikila Srinivasan, said the updates will be introduced slowly over the next few months, though no exact timeline was given.

The new features include paid monthly subscriptions for users who want exclusive updates from their favourite channels, promoted placements to help channel admins boost visibility in the directory, and ads in Status that let users discover businesses and start conversations about the products or services being promoted.

In a press release on Monday (June 16), the company said, “We’ve been talking about our plans to build a business that does not interrupt your personal chats for years, and we believe the Updates tab is the right place for these new features to work.”

- Advertisement -
See also  SPF team up with Meta to weed out WhatsApp scams

The Meta-owned company stressed that users who only use the app for personal messaging will not experience any changes, as the new features will only appear on the Updates tab.

“Your personal messages, calls, and statuses will remain end-to-end encrypted. This means no one, not even us, can see or hear them, and they cannot be used for ads,” Ms Srinivasan said.

She noted that to show ads in Status or Channels, WhatsApp will rely only on basic details such as a user’s country or city, device language, and activity within the Updates tab.

“We will never sell or share your phone number to advertisers. Your personal messages, calls, and groups you are in will not be used to determine the ads you may see,” the company said.

- Advertisement -

Users and regulators have been waiting to see how Meta would monetise the platform, mainly used for chatting with friends and family. Since acquiring WhatsApp in 2014, Meta has kept the app largely free of ads, unlike Facebook and Instagram.

See also  WhatsApp's privacy policy: What will changes mean to 400m Indian users?

Until now, ads on the platform have been limited to WhatsApp Business promotional messages and some Status ad testing in certain markets. There are also no display ads in chat feeds or conversations.

In 2023, the company denied reports that it was planning to bring ads into the app to boost revenue. /TISG

Read also: Standard Chartered Bank boosts Bonus$aver maximum interest rate to 8.05%, bucking savings interest rate trend

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

Pasar malam stall in Malaysia charges extra if you ask for roti john ‘without vegetables’

MALAYSIA: At one pasar malam stall in Malaysia, diners...
Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore’s mainstream media: More trusted than followed online

Singapore’s mainstream media commands high public trust—but that trust...

Alamak! Why Singapore English is so colourful

Singaporeans are the most frequent users of colorful words...

S$700 fine for tourist who stole Charles & Keith backpack less than an hour after arriving at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A tourist who had been passing through Changi...

Civilian suffers gunshot injuries after wandering too close to SAF live-shooting exercises at Yishun

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has reported that...

Business

Centurion’s REIT listing signals hope for Singapore IPOs

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Centurion Corporation announced plans to list a...

‘I’ve applied to 130 jobs’ — 23 y/o international student in Singapore opens up about her job hunt struggles

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old international student currently doing her Master’s...

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says the age of AI is a great time to be a plumber

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market, Geoffrey...

Outgoing WPP CEO says AI is ‘disrupting’ the advertising industry and will soon make the world’s expertise available to everybody at low cost

INTERNATIONAL: Artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked debate over its...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore