Deciding to leave a job is never easy. Whether you’re moving on to a better opportunity, seeking a new challenge, or pursuing personal growth, quitting your job marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

But the decision of when to tell your boss that you’re leaving can be a tricky one. Timing your resignation is crucial for maintaining professionalism and leaving on good terms.

So, when is the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting?

Provide notice

As cited in a Jobstreet article, in most professional environments, the standard amount of notice is two weeks. This gives your boss and team enough time to prepare for your departure, begin transitioning your tasks, and potentially find a replacement.

However, there are times when a longer notice period might be appropriate, such as when you hold a senior position, you are managing key projects, or when your company’s hiring process may take longer.

On the flip side, giving more than two weeks’ notice can sometimes backfire. The longer you stay after resigning, the more likely it is that your motivation may dip, and your remaining time could become awkward.

If you’re sure about your decision, two weeks is usually sufficient for most roles.

Don’t drop the bomb on a bad day

Think carefully about the day and time you choose to have the conversation. Ideally, you want to avoid telling your boss when they are already stressed or dealing with a heavy workload, as this could lead to an emotional reaction or disrupt their day.

Choosing a calm period, perhaps at the start of the workweek or after a successful project or milestone, can allow for a more constructive conversation.

Furthermore, avoid quitting on a holiday or during an important event. If your resignation feels like it will cause a disruption right before a major company event or during a peak time, it might be better to wait until things settle down.

You want your exit to feel like a thoughtful decision, not a rash one made under stress or at an inconvenient time.

Be prepared to talk about why

When you tell your boss you’re quitting, be ready to explain your decision professionally and respectfully. You don’t have to go into too much detail, but it’s good to provide some context, especially if the decision is based on a positive opportunity elsewhere.

If you’re leaving because of dissatisfaction with your job, try to frame your reasoning in a way that focuses on your personal growth rather than criticizing your current employer or team.

If you’re not sure how to frame your exit conversation, it’s helpful to think about your relationship with your boss. Are they likely to want constructive feedback? If so, you might want to offer insight into areas where the company could improve.

But remember, the goal is to leave on good terms, so ensure that you keep the conversation respectful and tactful.

Understand company culture

In an authoritative write-up published by Fortune, the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting can vary depending on your company’s culture. In some industries, a more formal approach with plenty of time for a proper transition is expected, while in others, you may find that an informal conversation is more common.

In a larger company, there might be an official resignation process, and you’ll likely need to inform your manager first before telling HR. In a smaller start-up or a more casual work environment, a face-to-face conversation might suffice.

Understanding your company’s culture will help you navigate the process and determine the best time to tell your boss.

A new job lined up

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is quitting before securing another position. While some individuals can afford to quit without a safety net, it’s generally better to have a job offer or a solid plan before resigning.

Quitting without a backup can create unnecessary stress and may lead to regret later. If you’re unsure about the timing, it’s always safer to wait until your next job is confirmed.

Consider personal factors

Finally, it’s important to consider your situation when deciding when to tell your boss you’re quitting. If there are personal circumstances or health-related reasons that are motivating your decision, these may influence the timing.

Be mindful of how your departure might affect colleagues, especially if you have close relationships. If you’re leaving for family reasons or to pursue another passion, your boss may appreciate the timing even more if you can be flexible and assist in making the transition smoother.

Timing is key to a graceful exit

The best time to tell your boss you’re quitting depends on several factors, including company culture, your relationship with your boss, and your situation.

By planning and being strategic about the timing of your resignation, you can leave on positive terms and set yourself up for success in your next chapter.

Remember, your final impression often lasts longer than your time at the company, so make sure your exit is as graceful as your entry.