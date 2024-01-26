Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout shattering previous records. The battle between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley drew an astounding number of voters, surpassing all prior presidential primaries in the state.

As of the latest vote count on Wednesday afternoon, an impressive 318,000 Granite State Republicans and independents exercised their civic duty, setting a new benchmark for political enthusiasm.

This figure even outpaced the notable 2020 Democratic primary, where over 298,000 Democrats and independents played a pivotal role in deciding the fate of candidates like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

According to estimates from the Associated Press (AP), the total turnout for the Republican primary this year is projected to reach approximately 330,000, further highlighting the historic engagement of voters in the crucial first-in-the-nation primary.

Trump outdid Sanders

Former President Donald Trump, a key figure in the primary, achieved another milestone by securing the highest number of votes ever in a New Hampshire presidential primary, amassing around 173,000 votes as of Wednesday morning. This surpasses the previous record held by Bernie Sanders, who received approximately 152,000 votes in 2016.

The 2016 primaries, which marked the last instance without an incumbent president seeking reelection, still hold the record for the highest combined turnout in the state’s history, boasting a staggering 539,000 participants.

Citizens Looking back at historical benchmarks, the 2008 Democratic primary between then-U.S. Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton holds the third-highest turnout, with nearly 288,000 ballots cast.

The 2016 GOP primary, where Trump secured his first of three wins in the Granite State, was closely followed with nearly 286,000 voters actively participating in that pivotal contest.

As the nation watches the political landscape unfold, New Hampshire’s remarkable voter turnout serves as a testament to the fervor and engagement of its citizens in shaping the future of American democracy.

