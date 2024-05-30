The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced plans to conduct virtual nomination proceedings to officially certify President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominees.

This is timed to meet Ohio’s crucial August 7 ballot certification deadline and precedes the party’s in-person convention set to start on August 19 in Chicago.

The decision marks a departure from the historical fanfare typically associated with the official nomination at the convention. Instead of the usual celebrations, Biden’s nomination will occur in a virtual format, potentially without the pomp and circumstance that has characterized past conventions.

The announcement came just as the Ohio Senate convened for a special session to address Biden’s eligibility to appear on the state’s general election ballot. The GOP-led legislature has been embroiled in a dispute over campaign finance issues, which Democrats vehemently oppose. Despite the controversy, the bill passed in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday without any Democratic support.

DNC virtual nomination

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison expressed confidence in resolving the conflict independently. “Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states and Ohio Republicans agree. But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own,” Harrison stated.

He emphasized that the virtual roll call would safeguard democratic processes from partisan interference, ensuring Ohioans can vote for their preferred presidential candidate.

Ohio Democratic Chair Liz Walters criticized the Republican tactics, stating, “Once again, Republican politicians at the statehouse are playing politics with our democracy. Ohio Republicans have shown their blatant disregard for the rights of voters, and we won’t let them get away with another effort to hold our democracy hostage.”

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to vote on a resolution to allow virtual proceedings on June 4.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

