Surging independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shakes up 2024 presidential race

May 30, 2024
Although surging independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. polls a distant third nationally, Kennedy has managed to build a diverse coalition of conservatives, independents, moderate Democrats, and libertarians.

This eclectic support base has prompted both major parties to intensify their attacks.

Initially dismissed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, Kennedy received unexpected praise from former President Donald Trump, who called him “a very smart guy, and a good guy.”

 RFK Jr.: A Surging Independent Candidate for 2024

“A vote for Junior would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him,” Trump warned. He criticized Kennedy as “totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet.”

At a recent rally in New York, he addressed Trump’s criticisms head-on. “I’m a threat to his presidency,” Kennedy declared. “This is a three-man race, and I intend to win.”

Kennedy’s message is clear: “My challenge is, how do I get Americans to vote out of hope rather than out of fear?”

Kennedy is steadfast in his goal to disrupt the status quo. He aims to “spoil the election for President Biden and President Trump” by securing the White House himself. Kennedy attributes the intensifying criticism from both sides to the “toxic polarization of the two-party system.”

“Neither President Trump nor President Biden are capable of ending polarization because both of them are products of it,” Kennedy said. “Both of them feed off it.”

As Election Day approaches, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands as a formidable independent contender, challenging the very foundation of the traditional two-party system. His candidacy is not just a protest but a bold bid to redefine American politics.

Will the Biden star-studded D.C. fundraiser ensure his re-election?

