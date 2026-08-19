Singapore TikToker finds Iron Man glove in rubbish, discovers it still ‘works’

SINGAPORE: A woman in Singapore could barely contain her enthusiasm when she found an Iron Man glove with all the Infinity Stones intact among the trash in a rubbish chute.

No doubt channelling her inner superhero, she tested it out and declared it to be “working.”

“What a lucky day,” said the self-proclaimed “rubbish girl.”

Joey Rebekah Chok (@joeychokdx) documented her find in a series of videos on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

“I JUST HAD TO PICK IT UP WHEN I SAW IT?! DON’T JUDGE ME!! DON’T YOU GUYS THINK IT’S AMAZING TO FIND TREASURE? And I love Iron Man for reals? What do you guys think?” she wrote in the caption of her first video, dated Aug 14th.

Ms Chok can be seen in the video picking the Nano Gauntlet toy up from a cardboard box next to a rubbish bin.

She noted that such an item from Toys “R” Us would be pretty expensive.

When she put the glove on, she found that she could ball the gauntlet into a fist, and it lit up and made sounds, prompting her to exclaim that it was working, although it was dusty.

Her companion can be heard dryly asking her, “Please clean your hands after that, eh?”

The delighted Ms Chok even tried out a pose or two with the glove, proclaiming, “Infinity stone, bro!”

In her next video, she crowed that she had seen a Nano Gauntlet at a Toys “R” Us store that cost S$300, while she had gotten hers free from a dustbin.

And in her final clip, she showed off the sound the toy made as she explained the story of the Iron Man gauntlet to the friend who was with her, a young woman named Hazel.

Ms Chok acknowledged in the caption that she is a big fan of the Marvel universe, especially Iron Man, adding that she cried when the character (spoiler alert!) died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

“Iron Man tried to save the world, and he just took the infinity stones from Thanos,” she said, as she and Hazel tried to do the snap.

She confirmed that she took the gauntlet home, and has since thoroughly cleaned and sanitised it.

“Freaking crazy, guys,” she squealed happily.

Commenters on her posts appeared to share Ms Chok’s joy, congratulating her on her lucky find, but asking her not to snap her fingers while wearing the gauntlet. /TISG

Read also: No ‘Endgame’ for Marvel fan: he’s seen ‘Avengers’ film 110 times