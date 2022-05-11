Home News VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during...

VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during an earthquake frustrates netizens

Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents

The video has since gone viral, getting over 23,000 views! Many netizens, however, took issue with it. See for yourself why...

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

If you caption a video saying that it’s an argument between a boyfriend and his girlfriend, you better be prepared to show more than shoes. This was the response to a clip uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Monday night (May 9).

“there’s a fight between boyfriend and girlfriend in Park kallang last night,” reads the caption across the video. But from around the 10-second mark, only the legs and feet of the people in a rather shaky video can be seen.

And sure enough, a man’s loud voice can be heard, seeming to berate another person.

For the first few seconds, the couple, who are walking with a group of people, can be fully seen from some meters away.

The man who is talking loudly is also seen gesturing.

The man, however, shouts “Go home,” loudly at one point, presumably at his girlfriend, followed by vulgarity.

This is followed by a few seconds of footage of people walking, until the man who had been shouting is seen crouched before the woman, perhaps asking for forgiveness or even to talk.

But then she yells “No” quite forcefully, and the two are seen walking away, with her smacking him on the arm a few times.

The video has since gone viral, getting over 23,000 views!

Many netizens, however, took issue with it.

First, it was captioned, “Another couple quarreling, this time man kneeled down.”

One netizen retorted, “The other man is not kneeling, he’s squatting.”

Others expressed frustration with the quality of the video.

/TISG

Man shouted “Stop it!” to his girlfriend’s sexual advances, now she doesn’t want to see him anymore, asks advice: “I’m not sure what to do”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during an earthquake frustrates netizens

If you caption a video saying that it’s an argument between a boyfriend and his girlfriend, you better be prepared to show more than shoes. This was the response to a clip uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, May 11

Auntie vs. Uncle shouting match on train: “Don’t stand near me!” Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents A man and a woman got into a competition for...
Read more
Featured News

Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 10

VIDEO: Employees get punched in the face — Fight between several men at Cecil Street nightclub Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents A fight broke out between several...
Read more
Celebrity

Veteran Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon dies at 55

Award-winning Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon passed away on May 5 at about 5 pm in a hospital in Seoul. The 55-year-old died of a...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during an earthquake frustrates netizens

If you caption a video saying that it’s an argument between a boyfriend and his girlfriend, you better be...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, May 11

Auntie vs. Uncle shouting match on train: “Don’t stand near me!” Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents A man and a woman...
Read more
Featured News

Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 10

VIDEO: Employees get punched in the face — Fight between several men at Cecil Street nightclub Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents A...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore