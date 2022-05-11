VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during an earthquake frustrates netizens

- Advertisement -

If you caption a video saying that it’s an argument between a boyfriend and his girlfriend, you better be prepared to show more than shoes. This was the response to a clip uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Monday night (May 9).

“there’s a fight between boyfriend and girlfriend in Park kallang last night,” reads the caption across the video. But from around the 10-second mark, only the legs and feet of the people in a rather shaky video can be seen.

And sure enough, a man’s loud voice can be heard, seeming to berate another person.

For the first few seconds, the couple, who are walking with a group of people, can be fully seen from some meters away.

The man who is talking loudly is also seen gesturing.

The man, however, shouts “Go home,” loudly at one point, presumably at his girlfriend, followed by vulgarity.

This is followed by a few seconds of footage of people walking, until the man who had been shouting is seen crouched before the woman, perhaps asking for forgiveness or even to talk.

But then she yells “No” quite forcefully, and the two are seen walking away, with her smacking him on the arm a few times.

The video has since gone viral, getting over 23,000 views!

Many netizens, however, took issue with it.

First, it was captioned, “Another couple quarreling, this time man kneeled down.”

One netizen retorted, “The other man is not kneeling, he’s squatting.”

Others expressed frustration with the quality of the video.

/TISG

