Morning Digest, May 11

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Auntie vs. Uncle shouting match on train: “Don’t stand near me!”

Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents

A man and a woman got into a competition for space aboard an MRT, which resulted in a shouting match, where the woman told the man not to get too close to her. A video of their tiff was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, where it’s been viewed over 45,000 times.

In the 38-second clip, an elderly man in long black pants can be seen arguing with a younger woman in a yellow t-shirt and denim shorts. The argument appears to be over the space at the handrail, and it gets quite heated, as both raise their voices and point at each other, getting into one another’s faces.

Foreign workers leaving rubbish in public spaces on their days off upsets netizens

Photo: FB screengrab/ Janet Lo COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

A woman took to social media to say that while she is grateful for what foreign workers do for Singapore, she is bothered that some do not clean up after themselves when they spend time in public spaces on their days off.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page posted on Monday (May 9), she then called upon authorities to do something about these untidy workers, calling upon them to “warn, fine or even terminate their work passes if they can’t even obey laws in Singapore.”

Man becomes food delivery rider to find out why they’re always stressed, then shares what happens when customers ask riders to cancel orders

wondering-why-there-is-a-shortage-of-food-delivery-riders-in-kl-and-selangor?-maybe-it’s-just-because-they-are-so-lowly-paid

One man wrote that he decided to work as a food delivery rider on weekends to find out why they are “always stressed”. His takeaway: People need to stop the “entitled attitude” of asking riders to cancel orders after they’ve confirmed because it’s the riders who have to deal with the consequences.

Netizen Hersy Shey wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (May 10) that while customers who place orders may cancel them and then ask for refunds, it’s a completely different story for delivery riders. You people need to understand that delivery personnel cannot cancel orders after accepting it and picking it up,” he wrote.

Motorcyclist slams into car that was giving way to bus — Netizens call to remove bus priority boxes

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A video of a motorcyclist slamming into a vehicle that was giving way to a bus, sparked numerous comments from netizens to remove bus priority boxes. Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video on Monday (May 9) of the accident along Woodlands Road.

“Toyota Vios stopped to give way to bus at the bus priority box and got rear-ended by motorcyclist,” said ROADS.sg.

