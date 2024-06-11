trump’s-search-for-a-running-mate-narrows-down

Donald Trump’s search for a running mate is getting more rigorous with his campaign staff requesting documents from at least eight contenders, half of them senators.

The Trump camp is reportedly vetting the following Republicans: Senators Marco Rubio (Florida), J.D. Vance (Ohio), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), and Tim Scott (South Carolina); North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum; Representatives Elise Stefanik (New York) and Byron Donalds (Florida); and former housing secretary Ben Carson.

Trump has repeatedly talked about Rubio, Vance and Burgum in recent weeks, according to insiders.

However, he is in no hurry to name his choice.

‘We have some very good people’

Asked who his running mate would be, he told television host Dr Phil McGraw: “I can’t yet, but we have some very good people. I’m going to do it in the convention.”

He had also hinted earlier that he would announce his running mate at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, which is scheduled for July 15 to 19.

However, the list of candidates his campaign staff are reportedly vetting makes his priorities clear. They have two things in common: they all have experience in government and have remained loyal to Trump.

In a recent Newsmax interview, Trump said: “We have some unbelievable people (being considered].”

“I thought Tim Scott didn’t run as good of a race as he’s capable of running for himself, but as a surrogate for me, he’s unbelievable,” Trump said. “Governor Burgum from North Dakota has been incredible. Marco Rubio has been great. J.D. Vance has been great. We’ve had so many great people out there — Ben Carson.”

Vance, who organized a fundraiser in San Francisco and accompanied Trump to Arizona, said he had been asked by Trump’s staff if he was interested in the vice presidency but added: “I’ll let Donald Trump make that decision,” he said.

Trump is close to Burgum and has taken notice of his fundraising, said a Trump adviser.

Rubio is liked by many of Trump’s Florida-based advisers, but Trump says there is the “residency question”. Both Rubio and Trump are Florida residents, which could complicate matters with the electoral college.

Asked if he would accept an offer to be Trump’s vice president, Rubio replied, “That’s presumptuous. I’m not going to speculate on something that’s never happened.”

Meanwhile, a donor at a recent fundraiser appealed to Trump to pick his former rival Nikki Haley, saying she would help with female voters.

“She’s a very disloyal person,” said Trump. He complained that she backed Marco Rubio in 2016 and had been repeatedly disloyal. “You have to like the person you’re running with, and I don’t like her. I don’t like her,” he added.

Source: The Washington Post

The post Trump’s search for a running mate narrows down appeared first on The Independent News.