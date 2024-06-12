historic-verdict:-hunter-biden-found-guilty-on-firearm-charges

In a landmark decision, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on three felony counts tied to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while addicted to drugs. This is a historic verdict and the first time a sitting president’s child has faced a criminal trial, capturing national attention.

Hunter Biden, who denied the charges and pleaded not guilty last October after being indicted by special counsel David Weiss, maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

A juror revealed that the high-profile nature of Hunter Biden’s family had no bearing on the jury’s decision. “Everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes,” the juror said, emphasizing the impartiality of the deliberations. “And those mistakes can have serious consequences — not just for them, but for everyone else.”

The juror, who shared a personal history of loss due to gun violence, cited compelling evidence of Hunter Biden’s drug use around the time of his firearm purchase. “There’s too many patterns that I can see that showed that he was using it when he purchased the gun,” the juror stated. This evidence, including Biden’s visits to a 7/11 convenience store known for drug transactions, was pivotal in the jury’s decision.

Historic verdict

Deliberations were intense, with the jury initially split into six-six. However, they ultimately concluded that the prosecution had met its burden of proof. “Politics never came into play,” the juror assured, “the verdict was not politically motivated.”

With Hunter Biden facing up to 25 years in prison, though experts predict a more lenient sentence due to his status as a first-time, nonviolent offender, discussions between the Secret Service and the Bureau of Prisons are imminent. As a son of the president, Hunter Biden currently receives Secret Service protection, which could continue even if he is incarcerated unless he opts out.

This verdict is a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of personal actions, irrespective of one’s proximity to power. The nation now awaits the sentencing phase, which will determine the next chapter in this unprecedented case.

Sources

Hunter Biden gun trial updates: ‘Politics never came into play,’ juror says after guilty verdict

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

Related Stories

Not-guilty: Hunter Biden plea to nine tax charges

Star witness Kevin Morris emerges in Hunter Biden probe

The post Historic verdict: Hunter Biden found guilty on firearm charges appeared first on The Independent News.