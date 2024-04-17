Donald Trump faces his first criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, accused of orchestrating hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election. Charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payments, Trump maintains his plea of not guilty.

This unprecedented trial marks the first instance of a former president facing criminal charges, potentially setting a significant legal precedent.

Trump’s courtroom demeanor has drawn attention, with reports suggesting signs of exhaustion and even instances of apparent sleep during proceedings. Adjusting to the demands of a structured courtroom schedule poses challenges for Trump, whose presidential routine was notably unorthodox.

Additionally, concerns arise over Trump’s physical appearance, with visible signs of fatigue and potential discomfort noted. Justice Juan M. Merchan warns Trump against disrupting proceedings, emphasizing potential consequences.

Trump’s social media commentary reflects his frustration, while his legal team asserts his desire for active participation in all trial proceedings. As the trial unfolds, all eyes remain on Trump and the unfolding legal drama with implications for his future and the political landscape.

