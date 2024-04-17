International

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Asir F

April 17, 2024
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has announced her intention to force House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) out of his position if he does not willingly resign. Greene, supported by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), has introduced a motion to vacate the chair, citing Johnson’s failure to garner support within the GOP conference. 

Despite concerns of chaos, Greene is determined to proceed strategically to ensure a smooth transition. She accuses Johnson of betraying conservative principles and President Trump, particularly through his support for Ukraine aid and other legislative failures. 

Greene emphasizes her commitment to upholding Republican values and fighting against Washington’s obsession with funding Ukraine, even as she faces pushback from within her party.

Greene stated, “Yes, I am prepared to force it. But the process of how I am doing it and going about it is I am being respectful of my conference and a Republican majority and I’m also being respectful of my colleagues.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to oust Mike Johnson receiving support by Thomas Massie 

Conservative Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is backing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in her bid to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), following Johnson’s announcement of multiple foreign aid bills. Johnson’s leadership faces significant backlash from conservatives over various policy matters. 

Massie called for Johnson’s resignation and pledged to co-sponsor the motion to vacate. Despite former President Trump’s support for Johnson, Greene persists in her push to remove him over Ukraine aid. 

Massie’s remarks received mostly negative reactions from fellow Republicans, highlighting growing tensions within the party. Johnson’s precarious position reflects the challenges of leading a slim majority, with Democrats possibly coming to his aid to prevent his removal.

