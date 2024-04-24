International

Trump’s gag order hearing takes fiery turn as judge questions legal basis

ByAsir F

April 24, 2024
trump’s-gag-order-hearing-takes-fiery-turn-as-judge-questions-legal-basis

trump gag order

During a gag order hearing regarding former President Donald Trump, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan displayed apparent frustration and impatience. The hearing aimed to assess whether Trump breached the “unconstitutional” gag order preventing him from discussing trial witnesses, counsel other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and court or district attorney staff. 

Merchan appeared lenient towards the prosecution but grew fiery when Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, argued against the order, demanding legal precedent. Blanche asserted that Trump’s repost on Truth Social didn’t breach the order, prompting Merchan’s exasperation. 

Despite Merchan’s insistence on substantive arguments, Blanche failed to satisfy the judge, leading Merchan to rebuke Blanche’s credibility. Ultimately, Merchan declined to rule on the gag order from the bench, highlighting the tense exchange’s gravity.

Trump’s gag order criticized by conservatives 

X users claim that this gag order is only for Trump to not expose the alleged corruption of those trying to place him in jail. Furthermore, critics are arguing that his witnesses are allowed to talk about him on podcasts and other social media platforms. They claim that this is ironic. 

 

In addition to this, conservatives claim that this is mere election interference. They add that the Democrats are not certain if they could win the 2024 elections, hence they’re inclined to place charges on the former President. However, these claims are currently alleged claims as there are no verified documents or statements proving this. 

Read More News

David Pecker: Trump’s inner circle drama unfolds in Manhattan hush-money trial

The post Trump’s gag order hearing takes fiery turn as judge questions legal basis appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business & Economy

Johor to introduce premium salaries for jobs in special economic zone with Singapore

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News In the Hood

PHV driver tells his “rushing” passengers, “You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake” so “plan your trip earlier and wake up earlier”

November 5, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Home News

Singapore’s CPF ranks 5th in the 2024 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

 “Company wants it all, but won’t pay for it” — S’poreans call out job offer that pays only S$2,980/month but “demands the moon” from applicants

November 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.