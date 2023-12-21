Presidential candidate Donald Trump says ‘Immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country’. The comment was made over the weekend at a rally in New Hampshire, and drew ire from all parties including GOP senators.

“They let – I think the real number is 15,16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” said Trump.

Trump lashes out at Immigrants

He used the same words in his Truth Social website as well. The term blood poisoning ironically was also used by Adolf Hitler in his manifesto “Mein Kampf”. He condemned the mixing of races saying “All great cultures of the past perished only because the original creative race died out from blood poisoning.

The Biden campaign then issued a statement saying that he parrots Adolf Hitler and if elected he will rule as a dictator and is a threat to American democracy. The statement says that Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago.

Fellow Republican and Trump rival for President, Chris Christie said his remarks were “disgusting”.

“He’s disgusting, and what’s he’s doing is dog-whistle to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strained from the economy and from conflicts around the world, and he’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us. The other problem with this is the Republicans saying this is OK.”

“It’s not OK for an American president to be saying these things,” said Christie.

Choice of words

In his defense Sen Lindsey Graham said that Trump’s choice of words was the problem and dismissed the idea that his rhetoric was problematic.

Graham said he believed in legal immigration and had no animosity towards people trying to come to our country, the animosity and problem was more against terrorists and drug dealers.

“The president has a way of talking sometimes that I disagree with,” said Graham.

