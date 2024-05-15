Former President Donald Trump condemned what he perceives as election meddling as he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for the fourth week of his criminal trial. Trump alleges that the numerous charges against him aim to undermine his reelection bid, fueled by purported meetings between the Biden administration and his prosecutors.

Breitbart states, Trump’s frustration was evident as he lamented being sidelined from campaigning. He attributed the legal challenges to political interference originating from the White House. Despite legal hurdles, recent polling suggests Trump maintains a strong lead in key swing states, a trend he highlighted as evidence of his widespread support.

Trump’s remarks coincided with Michael Cohen’s anticipated testimony, focusing on allegations of falsified records linked to hush money payments.

Trump claims his trial is a “witch hunt” against him

Uhuh… Donald has history, tons of history, and it’s all the same. Lies, frauds, cons, bankrupting Americans, breaking up Unions, and running in the same promises he ran in last time. Daily reminder that @realDonaldTrump is a liar, a cheat, a fraud, an adulterer, a man that… — Prymalfury (@OneToad4u) May 13, 2024

However, Democrat supporters believe that he is not that entirely innocent. They claim that the former President was involved with a lot of “conspiracies” and “lies” for decades. These claims are yet to be proven though. They claim that he has bankrupted Americans and broken up solid workers unions.

Whine more. Your guy beats him for being the worst and the most corrupt. — Clem (@artdecoteaset) May 13, 2024

Following that, conservatives claim that Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States. Additionally, liberals are in disbelief and claim that he has done a lot for the country. But, the most popular debate that conservatives use is Bidenomics. Many are blaming the President’s economic term for the rapid inflation in the country.

