“True daughter of Bukit Batok” — Woman hailed as community hero after being seen picking up trash on the side of the road

SINGAPORE: After a netizen shared a video of a civilian seen picking up trash in Bukit Batok, other online users praised the woman for her community spirit, likening her to a superhero.

An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Monday (June 5) to share video footage of a civilian seen picking up trash. “Good people at Bukit Batok,” the video was captioned.

The 36-second clip followed the woman holding a red rubbish bag and a pair of trash tongs on one side of the road. At the beginning of the video, she was seen picking up rubbish before proceeding to cross the pedestrian crossing.

A handful of netizens took to the post’s comments section to praise the woman, who seemed oblivious to the fact that she was being recorded. Netizens applauded her for caring for her community.

“These kinds of people I respect,” said one online user. “They don’t show off in the media unless someone spots them and takes video of them. Unlike some who record themselves and show off to the media. Then it does not come from the heart in doing good.”

“I applaud her for her public civic duty as a dutiful caring person,” wrote another. “Singaporean or not. She did not need to do this but probably wanted a cleaner estate. l clear boxes, trash, and cans thrown carelessly by idiots. l get stares from the public also. Cheers to her!”

While one called her a “true daughter of Bukit Batok,” a few others made references to superheroes in praise of the woman.

“If only the majority of the (posts on) feeds were on such positivities and good human nature,” added another.

