Despite not getting an invite from HDB, WP’s Louis Chua attends MyNiceHome Rivervale Shores roadshow, connects with residents

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) attended a MyNiceHome roadshow in his ward, Rivervale, last Saturday (June 3), calling it an “evening well-spent.” And while some residents thought he would have a part in an event held in the ward he represents in Parliament, this was not the case.

“Unfortunately, as neither a PA-appointed grassroots adviser (distinct from the elected representatives in non-PAP wards) nor a grassroots leader, I don’t think I got an invitation from the #HDB,” wrote Mr Chua in a Sunday Facebook post.

The Housing Development Board’s MyNiceHome roadshows allow people interested in buying a new home to obtain information about HDB projects.

“We know that moving into a new home at Rivervale Shores is an exciting time for the family. To help with your planning, useful information and tips on HDB living will be shared with you to familiarise you with your upcoming flats, and new living environment,” reads the MyNiceHome website.

And because it is a government project after all, some residents had asked Mr Chua whether he was involved in the event, with some even thinking he would make the opening remarks at the programme “by sharing more about the neighbourhood in my capacity as MP for Rivervale.”

Despite the non-invite, he wrote that there was no reason to go to the event as “just another attendee,” which paid off in that he had the “great pleasure of connecting informally with many excited residents as well as learning more about upcoming amenities and useful information from our community partners.”

And for those who missed the event, the MP added a link to the digital version of the roadshow.

“Likewise, I hope that all residents at Rivervale Shores know that I’m always available for them, and look forward to chatting more when we meet in person, perhaps over a kopi at the upcoming coffeeshops (hopefully soon)!” he added. /TISG

