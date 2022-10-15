‘Today I failed to get a BTO flat for the 9th time in a row’ — Netizen shares their complete list of past applications

- Advertisement -

One couple’s difficulties in getting a place of their own were captured in a Reddit thread that went viral earlier this week.

Commenters offered both sympathy and advice.

The post, from a male Reddit user who goes by Valuable Pie, wrote on Oct 12 (Wednesday) that the day had been an “outright failure” as he was not even assigned a number.

“In the past, I’ve gotten numbers but they were waaay out of supply, so the numbers were never called,” he added, clarifying that eight of his previous attempts had been for BTO (Build To Order) flats, and the other was for an SBF (Sale of Balance Flat).

He then proceeded to list his past applications:

5rm Kebun Baru Edge where the 1st-timer application rate was 10.6

4rm Bishan Ridges, 5.1

4rm McNair Heights, 5.4

4rm Telok Blangah Beacon, 30.6

4rm Toh Guan Grove, 12.4

4rm Bishan Ridges (SBF), 8.6

4rm Dakota Crest, 20.5

5rm Lakeside View, 9.1

5rm Central Weave @ AMK, 8.2

The thread now has 453 comments since it was posted, with many Redditors chiming in.

Given the length of time it takes to get a place of one’s own, a commenter responded with, “and they wonder why singaporeans are not having kids.”

Another commented that renting would be a possibility, but also implied this would be very pricey as well.

“Money and Time are constantly cited as reasons why most couples don’t want to have kids. BTO is the best example of money and time,” wrote another.

Others shared their own stories.

The netizen, nevertheless, seemed to stay in good spirits during this ”involuntary moratorium on the commencement of married life” despite his “outright failure.”

One Redditor wrote that they “applied 12 times before I got a chance to pick a flat.”

Some told the netizen he could have applied in less desirable locations, but he had a quick reply.

Nevertheless, the netizen wrote he’s getting ready to try again next month.

In another comment, the netizen clarified that he’s not complaining.

“I think public housing in Singapore is still commendable. For example I think it’s super cool that some people can cover mortgage with just CPF, leaving them to do whatever they want with cash.

I just think the BTO system could use some work*. And I haven’t even expressed that until now. This is the first instance of such an utterance.

*Mostly regarding wait times/ build times and how they line up poorly with the life rhythm of dating, getting serious, and babymaking.”

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg