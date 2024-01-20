In a surprising twist just days before the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, sources have confirmed that Senator Tim Scott is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump for president at a rally in the state. The endorsement is seen as a setback for Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott to the Senate during her tenure as South Carolina governor.

Endorsement sought by Haley, Trump, DeSantis

The New York Times first reported the news, revealing that Haley and Trump actively sought Scott’s endorsement. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also reportedly reached out to Scott, although details of their conversation remain unconfirmed.

Tim Scott: Vying for VP?

Tim Scott, who faced persistent rumors during his campaign about vying for the role of Trump’s vice president, vehemently denied such aspirations, emphasizing that he did not enter the presidential race to be in second place.

In December, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Scott, who pledged not to seek reelection in the Senate, stated that his endorsement “certainly won’t happen this year, if I do it at all.” Sources now reveal that he arrived at this decision only recently, adding an element of surprise to his imminent endorsement at the upcoming rally.

“Nimbra”

On the Haley-Trump front, Trump suggested that Haley is ineligible to run for president due to her parents’ citizenship status at the time of her birth. He calls her “Nimbra.”

“It doesn’t bother me. I know him very well. And this is what he does. I know that I am a threat. So, it’s not going to waste any energy for me,” she asserted.

When asked if she deemed Trump’s attacks as “racist,” Haley maintained her composure. Speaking to the press in Amherst, New Hampshire, she said, “I’ll let people decide what he means by his attacks. What we know is, look, he’s clearly insecure.”

