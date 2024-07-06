SINGAPORE: Edmund Tie & Company has announced the relaunch of Thomson View Condominium for collective sale, presenting a significant opportunity for potential developers. The property, strategically located adjacent to the Upper Thomson MRT station, spans an extensive 50,197 square meters.

Zoned under “Residential,” the condominium offers a considerable development potential, with an allowable total gross floor area of 112,792 square meters. The site features 255 residential units, including 54 townhouses and a 29-storey block with a retail unit and 200 apartments.

The collective sale has retained its reserve price of $918 million, translating to approximately $1,275 per square foot per plot ratio. This valuation encompasses all relevant charges and premiums.

Thomson View Condominium’s prime location provides easy access to a variety of amenities. Residents can enjoy the proximity to multiple MRT stations and a range of educational institutions.

The area is also well-served by retail outlets, dining options, and recreational facilities, including MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Bishan Park, and the Singapore Island Country Club.

The redevelopment potential of the site has already received approval from the authorities, allowing for the construction of up to 1,240 residential units. This proposal is based on an average apartment size of 85 square meters, providing ample space for modern living in a sought-after area.

Interested parties are invited to submit their offers by 3pm on September 6. Given its location, amenities, and approved redevelopment plans, analysts expect Thomson View Condominium could present a compelling proposition for developers.

