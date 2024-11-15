SINGAPORE: A customer got a toast-ally disappointing surprise at Kopitiam Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Mr. Michael Poh shared his experience in the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group on Thursday (Nov 14), saying, “Wah, bought a signature toast set at Kopitiam Tan Tock Seng Hospital. They actually sliced the bread into 2 now. Super thin, and it wasn’t even toasted.”

Despite his frustration, Mr. Poh couldn’t help but appreciate the precision behind the bread’s thin slices. “But good knife skills though,” he noted. “Wonder what kind of knife they used.”

“The food handler must be a sword master to do that”

In the comments section, many netizens were equally disappointed by the signature toast set. One netizen called it “the worst toast of all,” while another said, “This is shameful! A traditional piece of humble bread has to go to the extreme of halving it and still called it Signature!? Just avoid eating that and walk away.”

Others couldn’t help but joke about the situation. One netizen quipped, “Your $3.50 for the toast is cost of bread $0.50, the skills to cut the bread so thin $3.00 lah!” Another said, “The food handler must be a sword master to do that.”

One netizen even asked Mr. Poh if he had specifically requested his bread to be left untoasted, to which he replied, “I asked, they said [it is] toasted… I just let it go…”

A few also encouraged Mr. Poh to complain to the establishment. One netizen suggested, “Take a photo of the displayed menu pic of the set, and send it to Kopitiam management to show the ridiculousness of their vendors.”

In other news, a woman was shocked upon being charged S$17.50 for a meal she had at a hot pot stall at the food court at VivoCity.

A Facebook user named Indah shared her experience in a post on November 6, explaining that she had only ordered “1 potato, 1 tofu, 4 okras, 2 tofu skin, a little bit of chicken, and 1 rice,” and added that she did not know why it was so expensive.

She then asked the stall staff about the price and if she had been charged wrongly. The staff told her that the price of an order at their stall was based on its weight.

“This means for the veggies, 45 (gram) x 0.22 = $9.9. I don’t understand why they put (10g) on the veggie and meat. I thought they were charging $0.22 per 10 grams of veggies or meat,” she wrote.

