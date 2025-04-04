Tennis stars to look out for in the next Grand Slams

As the clay season progresses, several top tennis stars, as well as some surprising contenders, are getting ready for the next Grand Slam tournaments.

Here are some of the athletes to look out for in the tough competitions that lie ahead:

Men’s category Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, who is still serving a three-month doping ban, continues to defend his World No. 1 ranking after his impressive performance in the Indian Wells and Miami Open. The top player hopes to return to the ATP Tour in Rome, where he will battle to claim his first home ATP 1000 title, following an unfortunate incident in 2024 when he was sidelined before the French Open due to a hip injury.

Despite all the ban restrictions that affect his preparation and training, Sinner is determined to make a strong and memorable comeback.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev’s recent performances have been disappointing following defeats at the Miami Open, Indian Wells, and Mexican Open. The athlete also admitted that he had not been at his best and was playing terribly. However, despite the challenges that come his way, he remains hopeful about the next tournaments to come as he plays better on a clay surface.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by winning four Grand Slam titles at 21. However, the difficulties that the young athlete had experienced lately served as a reminder that he still has room for improvement. Now shifting to the clay surface, Alcaraz hopes to display more of his impressive shots and strategies. He remains a formidable threat that should not be underestimated.

Women’s category

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying an impressive season, claiming titles in Brisbane and the Miami Open without dropping a set. On clay courts, she benefits from her strong backhand and is capable of achieving her goals even though it is not her best surface.

Iga Swiatek

The reigning queen of clay, Iga Swiatek, enters the 2025 season ready to claim her throne once again. Last season, she dominated on this surface as she won tournaments in Madrid and Rome and claimed her third consecutive French Open title. She has now won the French Open four times in all.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff’s current season has been a roller coaster, with her losing four times to unseeded players. Her forehand is weak, and while she’s strong on her first serves, she struggles with her second serves. The upcoming Grand Slams are Gauff’s opportunity to make a breakthrough.

Athletes to watch out for Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz reached the quarter-finals of all the three ATP Masters events on clay in 2024 and is committed to playing the full clay season.

Mirra Andreeva