The Independent Logo
Tennis stars to look out for in the next Grand Slams

Photo: Freepik

Sports

Tennis stars to look out for in the next Grand Slams

Author AvatarAiah Bathan
|April 7, 2025

As the clay season progresses, several top tennis stars, as well as some surprising contenders, are getting ready for the next Grand Slam tournaments. 

Here are some of the athletes to look out for in the tough competitions that lie ahead: 

Men’s category

Jannik Sinner 

Jannik Sinner, who is still serving a three-month doping ban, continues to defend his World No. 1 ranking after his impressive performance in the Indian Wells and Miami Open. The top player hopes to return to the ATP Tour in Rome, where he will battle to claim his first home ATP 1000 title, following an unfortunate incident in 2024 when he was sidelined before the French Open due to a hip injury. 

Despite all the ban restrictions that affect his preparation and training, Sinner is determined to make a strong and memorable comeback. 

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev’s recent performances have been disappointing following defeats at the Miami Open, Indian Wells, and Mexican Open. The athlete also admitted that he had not been at his best and was playing terribly. However, despite the challenges that come his way, he remains hopeful about the next tournaments to come as he plays better on a clay surface. 

Carlos Alcaraz 

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by winning four Grand Slam titles at 21. However, the difficulties that the young athlete had experienced lately served as a reminder that he still has room for improvement. Now shifting to the clay surface, Alcaraz hopes to display more of his impressive shots and strategies. He remains a formidable threat that should not be underestimated. 

Women’s category

Aryna Sabalenka 

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying an impressive season, claiming titles in Brisbane and the Miami Open without dropping a set. On clay courts, she benefits from her strong backhand and is capable of achieving her goals even though it is not her best surface.

Iga Swiatek 

The reigning queen of clay, Iga Swiatek, enters the 2025 season ready to claim her throne once again. Last season, she dominated on this surface as she won tournaments in Madrid and Rome and claimed her third consecutive French Open title. She has now won the French Open four times in all.

Coco Gauff 

Coco Gauff’s current season has been a roller coaster, with her losing four times to unseeded players. Her forehand is weak, and while she’s strong on her first serves, she struggles with her second serves. The upcoming Grand Slams are Gauff’s opportunity to make a breakthrough. 

Athletes to watch out for 

Taylor Fritz 

Taylor Fritz reached the quarter-finals of all the three ATP Masters events on clay in 2024 and is committed to playing the full clay season. 

Mirra Andreeva 

Mirra Andreeva reached the Roland Garros semi-finals last season, and has built a name for herself as one of the tour’s rising teenage stars. She became the youngest player in 40 years to defeat two top players, and with her determination, she will enter the clay season with strong momentum.

TAGS
Grand SlamSportsTennis

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hayden Wilde is unhappy despite victory at the T100 Triathlon Singapore
Sports-April 7, 2025
Max Verstappen secures his first win of the 2025 F1 season
Sports-April 7, 2025
Lotte Kopecky made history by wining the Tour of Flanders for the third time
Sports-April 7, 2025
Singapore men’s team exits FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup with heads held high despite quarter-final loss
Sports-April 5, 2025
Top triathletes around the world are ready to compete in the season-opening Singapore T100
Sports-April 5, 2025
Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles are friendly rivals, despite ‘arrogant’ comments at the Paris Olympics
Sports-April 4, 2025
Lewis Hamilton has ‘absolute 100% faith’ in Ferrari despite tough start to the season
Sports-April 4, 2025
Top tennis athlete Coco Gauff starts her own management firm to ‘take greater ownership’ of her career
Sports-April 4, 2025
Emma Raducanu pulls out of Great Britain’s squad for the Billie Jean King Cup
Sports-April 4, 2025
British tennis player Fran Jones collapses mid-match, raising concerns at the Colsanitas Cup
Sports-April 4, 2025
F1 driver Max Verstappen bids farewell to Honda ‘for now’
Sports-April 4, 2025
Rising tennis star Alexandra Eala has ‘hands given by God’, sports expert says
Sports-April 4, 2025