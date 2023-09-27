Home News In the Hood Teenage girl asks for charity, says: "Most people contribute $30"

Teenage girl asks for charity, says: “Most people contribute $30”

Woman knocking on someone's doorstep
Photo: Freepik / pch.vector (for illustration purposes only)
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Mary Alavanza

When declined, "she walked away with an irritated expression on her face," said one woman about the teenage girl

SINGAPORE: Singapore is witnessing growing concerns over door-to-door charity solicitations. One social media user expressed concern as a teenage girl who asked for charity on her doorstep told her, ‘most people contribute $30.’

She posted on Complaint Singapore, asking, ‘Is door-to-door charity legal in Singapore?’: “Today, I was relaxing at home when suddenly, the doorbell rang. I peered through the peephole and spotted an individual in a blue and white school uniform waiting outside my door. Upon opening the door, I discovered a teenage girl, possibly in her sec 3 or 4, holding a clipboard and a transparent pouch containing numerous ten-dollars notes.”

She added that she didn’t even have the time to talk, saying, “Before I could even inquire, the girl launched into a lengthy spiel, explaining that she represented a reputable charity (pointing to her ID, which displayed her NRIC), and she was soliciting donations for a youth community development initiative.”

See also  Digital lock company offers $5,000 reward to anyone who hands over ex-staff who 'took $100,000 from customers' over to police

She continued noting, “Everything seemed routine until she mentioned, ‘Most people contribute $30, but no worries, it’s just a suggested amount, as long as it’s in multiples of $10 notes.'” This statement raised a red flag for me. Politely, I declined her request, explaining that I wasn’t interested, and she walked away with an irritated expression on her face.”

See also  Digital lock company offers $5,000 reward to anyone who hands over ex-staff who 'took $100,000 from customers' over to police

The anonymous person who shared the story on Complaint Singapore also took her story to Redditors and asked, ‘May I know if this is legit and if I should just ignore their door call next time?’

A Redditor claimed it’s legal but should not come with obligations: “Yes, it’s legal (some have QR codes for you to check on license). But no obligations. I don’t like it when they force you to donate a minimum amount.”

See also  Goblin star donates S$60,000 to children's hospital

Another Redditor named subzephyr warned not to donate when approached this way. He shared how she would know if the charity is legit, saying: “Do NOT donate. Ask for their details. Check with the Charity Portal on the spot. It’s a very simple search box on charities.gov.sg

Charity Portal Singapore
Photo: Charity Portal, Singapore Government Agency Website

If you wish to report a concern about a charity or fund-raiser, you can email mccy_charities@mccy.gov.sg.

As Charity Portal receives the complaint, the course of action is determined by the specifics of each case:

  1. Investigation: The Commissioner of Charities or Sector Administrators may launch an inquiry.
  2. Direct Contact: The public can engage directly with the charity or another public agency like the Singapore Police Force.
  3. Suspicious Transactions: Report any suspicious transactions or suspected terrorist financing activities to the Suspicious Transactions Reporting Office (STRO) within the Commercial Affairs Department.
See also  UOB staff member discloses personal information of 1,166 Chinese clients to scammers

- Advertisement -
See also  Man faces charges in S$10 million+ Covid-19 scam
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore