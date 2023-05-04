T2 to fully reopen months ahead of schedule as Changi passenger traffic hits over 80% of pre-COVID levels: S Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister S. Iswaran announced today (3 May) that Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) is set to fully reopen this October, months ahead of schedule, while Changi passenger traffic has reached more than 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels since Singapore borders reopened last year.

Speaking at the 2023 Changi Airline Awards ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Iswaran predicted that passenger traffic at Changi Airport might return to pre-pandemic levels next year or even earlier if current trends persist.

He said: “We are now poised at the last stretch of recovery, but there is no room for complacency. As we rebuild to pre-Covid-19 traffic volumes, we are working hard to ensure that Changi has both the physical and operational capacity to support the increase in flights and passengers.”

To this end, the northern wing of T2 will reopen after being closed for upgrading three years ago in October, bringing the terminal’s handling capacity to a new high of 28 million passengers a year. T2’s capacity was 23 million before the temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full reopening of T2 will bring Changi Airport’s total handling capacity to 90 million passengers a year, up from the current annual capacity of around 70 million.

Mr Iswaran said that travellers can look forward to enjoying new facilities, including screening halls, play areas, lush landscaping and innovative dining and shopping experiences at the upgraded T2 northern wing. He added, “These additions will further enhance the distinctive Changi travel experience.”

